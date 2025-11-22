Vitaly Janelt will have the chance to return to Germany if he cannot agree new terms with Brentford, as sources state Eintracht Frankfurt are trying to sign him.

His contract expires at the end of this season and Keith Andrews wants him to stay at the club. Janelt has had a bit-part playing role in the side this season but is considered an important figure within the squad.

The 27-year-old is waiting to see how his situation opens up but has been made aware that an opportunity to move to the Bundesliga will exist for him.

Frankfurt are keen on the prospect of signing him and are waiting to discover whether a move in the winter window becomes a possibility.

Initial conversations with Brentford have already begun but so far there is no indication of a breakthrough on an agreement.

Andrews wants him to stay because of his crucial leadership role within the squad and hopes his strong connection to the club pays off.

But Frankfurt are serious about signing him if he fancies a new challenge.

Janelt has made the most appearances of any Brentford player in the Premier League with 143, prior to Saturday’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The midfielder joined Brentford from Bochum in October 2020 for an undisclosed fee understood to be worth around £500,000.

That has proven to be a masterful move, with Janelt helping the Bees to gain promotion to the top flight and establish themselves as comfortable Premier League competitors.

He made 32 league appearances last term as Brentford finished 10th during Thomas Frank’s final season in charge.

Janelt’s game time has dipped this campaign as he has largely been used as an impact substitute since returning from a heel injury.

Prior to joining Bochum and then Brentford, the former Germany U21 international spent time at Hamburg and RB Leipzig.

