Brighton want to make €10m-rated German playmaker their next masterful signing

Brighton and RB Leipzig are keeping a close watch on Juventus talent Adin Licina, TEAMtalk understands, with the 19-year-old attacking midfielder’s fine performances on loan with Serie B club Cremonese attracting interest.

The German youth international, who progressed through Bayern Munich’s academy before joining Juventus on a free transfer in February 2026, has quickly established himself in the Cremonese side.

Operating as a right winger or attacking midfielder, he has already contributed two goals and an assist in the early weeks of the campaign. That form has not gone unnoticed.

Both Brighton and RB Leipzig have placed Licina on their respective shortlists, though sources have confirmed they are not alone in tracking the teenager.

The two clubs, renowned for their recruitment and development of young talent, have been monitoring his performances and data ahead of the January transfer window.

While no formal approaches have been made, the interest is concrete enough that Juventus must soon decide how they wish to handle the situation.

Sources have also stated that two other unnamed Premier League sides are ‘very interested.’

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Adin Licina could be Brighton’s next genius signing

Licina is under contract with Juventus until 2029. Because he arrived from Bayern at no cost, any sale would represent a pure profit gain for Juventus, though Bayern retain a 30% sell-on clause.

His value has already risen to around €10 million – a figure that has risen sharply since the summer and will continue to rise especially with Bayern having a sell on clause attached.

Brighton have built a reputation for identifying and nurturing players who can either contribute immediately or develop into valuable assets – a trend that has continued under Fabian Hurzeler.

Leipzig operate a similar model in the Bundesliga.

Both clubs are understood to view a January move as feasible if Juventus are open to discussions, though the Italian side may prefer to assess Licina’s continued progress at Cremonese before making any decision.

A January move would mean that Juventus would have to cancel Licina’s loan deal before sanctioning his sale.

Sources have also stated that a move to the Premier League is of interest to the young playmaker.

For now, the Licina remains focused on helping Cremonese push for promotion back to Serie A.

His next few months will determine whether interest from the Premier League and Bundesliga intensifies, or whether Juventus choose to bring him back into their own plans.

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