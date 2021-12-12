Brighton are reportedly edging closer to the signing of a Polish wonderkid, with Liverpool and Man City set to lose out.

The Seagulls are making a habit of signing unfamiliar players and turning them into top-flight stars. Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard are notable examples.

Bissouma is a reliable central midfielder who has the potential to feature for a Champions League-level club in the future. Liverpool are keeping tabs on his situation.

Trossard, meanwhile, is a full Belgium international who causes defenders problems from either flank. His impressive performances have seen him emerge on Barcelona’s radar.

Brighton continue to use their scouting network to great effect, and could sign a highly rated midfielder in January.

The Daily Mail write that they are close to securing a deal for 18-year-old Kacper Kozlowski. He represents Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin but is set for bigger and better things.

The starlet made his first-team debut at just 15, and has been tipped for a move to one of Europe’s top leagues ever since.

Liverpool target Bowen, Raphinha Liverpool's search for Mane and Salah's successors sees them target two from the Prem.

That transfer could finally take place this winter as Brighton are willing to meet his £8million price tag. Kozlowski will require a work permit but the Seagulls are confident a deal will go through.

Potter’s side want to loan him out to Belgian Pro League team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the remainder of the campaign.

Kozlowski has been scouted by Liverpool, Man City and AC Milan in the past. But it seems Brighton will give the young playmaker his big break in England.

‘Good relations’ help Brighton in striker pursuit

Brighton are also hoping to sign Ben Brereton Diaz this winter, according to the Mirror.

Brereton Diaz is on 17 goals from 22 Championship games for Blackburn this campaign. His confidence in front of goal would surely help the Seagulls to improve their attacking outlay.

A transfer will cost the Premier League outfit £20m, with the star’s contract at Rovers set to expire in June.

The deal is aided by Brighton’s ‘good relations’ with Blackburn. Young players Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke have been sent from the south coast to Ewood Park on loan this season.

Paper Talk: Tottenham join Man Utd, City in race for towering Chelsea presence