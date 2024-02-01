Brighton announce signing of newest gem who’s tailor made for Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton have successfully raided Sunderland for a midfielder who’s expected to mesh well with Roberto De Zerbi’s brand of football.

The Seagulls pulled off a fantastic coup when landing Argentine left-back Valentin Barco earlier this window. Brighton followed the signing up with a pair of additions to their Under-21s in the form of goalkeeper Steven Hall and midfielder Kamari Doyle.

Brighton have proven themselves expert operators in the transfer market and an excellent place for young talent to develop in recent years.

Now, Brighton have officially confirmed the arrival of another up and coming young star who’ll slot straight into their set-up at Under-21 level.

Via their website, Brighton announced the signing of Sunderland’s Josh Robertson for an undisclosed fee.

Robertson, 18, has penned a three-and-a-half year deal running until 2027.

Responding to the coup, Brighton Under-21s boss, Shannon Ruth, suggested the move was made in part due to the belief Robertson is a perfect fit for the brand of football on display at all levels in Brighton’s set-up.

“We’re delighted to welcome Josh to the club and are looking forward to working with him,” said Ruth.

“He’s had a really good education with Sunderland, which was rewarded with his Premier League 2 debut earlier this season.

“He’s demonstrated his ability to play in a variety of attacking roles, while also showing his goalscoring threat. We believe he will fit in well with our style of play which will also allow him to show his strengths.

“He will join our under-21 squad and we are excited to see how he progresses in our environment.”

