Announcement coming in 24 hours, as Liverpool lose winger war to Brighton and Man Utd miss out too

Brighton are about to confirm they have extended the contract of Manchester City and Liverpool target Kaoru Mitoma, according to reports.

Mitoma has developed into a high-quality player for Brighton over the past 12 months. In his debut season with the club, he scored 10 goals from 41 appearances. This season, he has also started well with three goals from seven Premier League matches.

His form recently caught the attention of Liverpool, while Manchester City have remained among his admirers – as TEAMtalk reported back in August.

We revealed at the time that Brighton were closing in on an agreement with Mitoma for a new contract and an update from London World has now confirmed it is set to be announced within the next 24 hours.

The terms of the agreement will see Mitoma earn close to £80,000 per week over a five-year contract. Since he is 26, it could cover him for what may well turn out to be his peak years.

London World confirms Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United as some of the suitors who looked at Mitoma before he chose to commit to Brighton.

As well as not being able to strengthen their own squads with the Japan international, they must also now face up to the prospect of him continuing to pose a threat against them for an upwardly mobile Brighton side.

Mitoma was part of the squad led by Roberto De Zerbi that secured Europa League participation for the Seagulls ahead of the current campaign. It has given Mitoma and several of his teammates a first chance to play in a UEFA competition.

Previously, Mitoma played for Kawasaki Frontale in his native country and then Union SG in Belgium on loan after Brighton acquired his services.

Mitoma at Brighton for the long haul

Brighton’s vision for the long term has certainly paid off with the winger, who became a full international in 2021, and they are now ready to enjoy his talents at the Amex Stadium for even longer.

The new deal will be a relief for Brighton, who have become accustomed to seeing some of their smartest signings snapped up for big money by other clubs in recent years.

This summer, they sold Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, as well as Robert Sanchez and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea. Last season, Marc Cucurella also went to Chelsea, while Tottenham bought Yves Bissouma and then Leandro Trossard moved to Arsenal.

As a fellow left winger, Mitoma was able to benefit from Trossard’s departure in January, enhancing the momentum he had already been building either side of the World Cup break.

Over the course of the next few months, Brighton will become the club Mitoma has played the most games for in his career, as long as he remains fit and healthy. The fact they are about to tie him down for the foreseeable future means the club could become synonymous with his career.