Arsenal have submitted a bid for Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu but Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly leapfrogged the Gunners in the race.

The 24-year-old is one of the most important players in Jose Mourinho’s squad and Fenerbahce have slapped a price tag of around £30m on his head.

Kadioglu’s impressive performances for Turkey at the European Championships have only increased the level of interest in his signature.

Reports suggest that Arsenal have already seen one bid rejected for the left-back as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in more competition for Oleksandr Zinchencko.

Manchester United have also been linked with the Fenerbahce star but their priorities lie elsewhere as they look to sign a new midfielder.

As for Brighton, they have had a good start to the transfer window under new manager Fabian Hurzeler.

They’ve brought in Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Ibrahim Osman and Malick Junior Yalcouye so far but their business isn’t over yet.

Kadioglu is reportedly the next name on Hurzeler’s shortlist and the Seagulls are now considered favourites to bring him in this summer.

Brighton ‘pushing’ for Arsenal target

According to transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg, negotiations to bring Kadioglu to the Amex Stadium are ‘ongoing’ and progressing well.

“Been told that Brighton now really pushing to sign Ferdi Kadioglu,” Plettenberg wrote on X.

“It’s a hot topic as manager Fabian Hürzeler really wants him. 24 y/o left-back now a top target for Brighton and Kadioglu wants the move.

“Negotiations ongoing. Current price valuation: €35m (approx. £30m). Contract valid until 2026.”

This suggests that Arsenal will have to look elsewhere to sign a new left-back this summer, but Arteta is currently focused on improving other areas of his squad.

The Gunners are keen to sign a new centre-forward to compete with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as Eddie Nketiah looks likely to leave.

David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal are ready to sell Nketiah to Marseille. He claims that they are willing to sanction a loan deal for the striker, with an obligation to buy set at €30m (£25.7m).

The ball is now in Marseille’s court and whether they match Arsenal’s new demands remains to be seen – although it seems likely.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Everton have also been keeping close tabs on Nketiah’s situation and it will be interesting to see if they make a late swoop for the 25-year-old.

