Brighton will keep a close eye on the future of Yankuba Minteh, with the winger’s early-season form beginning to turn heads across the Premier League, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old only joined Brighton from Newcastle in 2024 on a five-year contract and there is currently no suggestion of unrest over his terms.

Sources say that Brighton remain satisfied his deal reflects both his ability and potential.

However, there is a quiet recognition inside the Amex that if Minteh continues to deliver at the level he has shown in recent weeks, speculation over his future will inevitably follow.

They want to ensure the player remains satisfied and driven at the club.

Whispers are already starting to circulate that rival clubs are taking note, even if concrete links have not yet emerged.

Brighton are no strangers to this scenario. Fending off interest in their most exciting talents has become a yearly routine, and attacking players are often the first to be targeted once the January window comes into view…

Brighton braced for interest in attacking talent

Many clubs view the January window as a chance to add a game-changer capable of reshaping their season, and Minteh fits that mould.

Since Joao Pedro’s departure to Chelsea, Minteh’s impact in the final third has been crucial. His energy and directness have given Brighton a spark, and insiders insist the club are determined to protect him from any exit.

Albion’s strategy has long been to maintain an open dialogue with their players to manage ambitions and ensure balance within the squad.

At this stage, there is no indication Minteh is agitating for a move, yet his ceiling is undeniably high and the level of attention on him is expected to rise significantly as the season unfolds.

For now, Brighton are calm. But with Minteh quickly establishing himself as one of the most watchable young forwards in the league, fresh scouting missions are almost certain in the months ahead.

Minteh has started all six of Brighton’s Premier League games so far this season, notching one goal and two assists in the process.

The winger’s relentless energy and pressing played a key role in the Seagulls’ 3-1 victory over Chelsea last weekend and he seems to be getting better with every performance.

When asked about Minteh’s form in a recent interview, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “For me it is always, when you play well as a team, when you create chances, then the individual players can shine.

“You have to create the pattern that you have a one-against-one situation for Minteh against Cucurella, for example. This is always a team pattern.

“If you don’t have the right positioning, if you don’t play well, if you don’t ask for the ball, you might not get the midfielder free and then you don’t create this one-against-one situation.

“Overall, if the team plays well, if my team plays well, the individual will shine. Of course, Minteh is in great shape. He proves it now every weekend.

“I hope he stays in this flow and keeps staying humble and keeps working.”

