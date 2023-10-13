Barcelona burst into battle for Premier League superstar who Man Utd, Liverpool also love

Barcelona are keeping a keen eye on Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma after realising he could fill one of the few positions they need to strengthen, according to a report.

Mitoma has become one of the most thrilling wingers in the Premier League thanks to his form for Brighton since he was integrated into their first team last summer. He has caught the attention of most of the top-flight’s leading clubs, with reports connecting him to Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and more.

According to an update from Mundo Deportivo, he also has admirers further afield at Barcelona. Perhaps becoming more aware of him while monitoring Ansu Fati’s loan spell at Brighton, their technical staff have become enamoured by his abilities.

Signing a left winger is not Barcelona’s main priority for the transfer windows in 2024, but it is something they could consider since they might be lacking a specialist there. They do have Joao Felix this season, but he is only on loan from Atletico Madrid. They may yet seek to keep him, but it is still up in the air.

If Mitoma becomes available in the future, then Barcelona might target him if they have addressed the more pressing issue of finding another defensive midfielder to compete with Oriol Romeu.

That said, their pursuit hinges on whether or not Mitoma extends his contract beyond its current expiry date of 2025, and various sources – including TEAMtalk’s own – have confirmed he is in line for a new deal at the Amex Stadium.

It doesn’t necessarily mean he will be off limits for other clubs, but it will ensure Brighton get a better deal if they do sell him. Barcelona, whose financial issues have prompted them to largely focus on free signings in recent years, might be out of the race in that case.

Where will Mitoma spend his prime years?

At the age of 26, Mitoma is approaching the prime of his career. In terms of competing in Europe, he has been something of a late bloomer. But it has been worth the wait for Brighton and they will be hoping to enjoy his services at his peak.

So far, the Japan international has scored 13 goals from 52 appearances for Brighton, as well as providing 12 assists. He has adapted well to his first taste of English football and it would be interesting to see how he would get on in La Liga.

That said, it seems more likely he will be remaining in the Premier League. The question he will have to consider is how high he can aim as he prepares to show the best version of himself over the next few seasons.

