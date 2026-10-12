Brighton battling two Euro heavyweights for Polish playmaker who ticks many Hurzeler boxes

Brighton & Hove Albion have identified Bartosz Mazurek as a leading January target, but TEAMtalk sources indicate the Premier League club face serious competition from across Europe for the highly rated 19-year-old.

The Polish attacking midfielder has impressed since joining Red Bull Salzburg from Jagiellonia Białystok in the summer for a fee of just €6million (£5m).

Quick to adapt in Austria, Mazurek has contributed goals and assists while continuing the rapid development that first alerted scouts after his standout performances for Jagiellonia, including a hat-trick against Fiorentina in the Conference League.

According to sources, Brighton have tracked the teenager for almost two seasons and believe he ticks many of the boxes in their recruitment model.

The Seagulls have a well-established reputation for identifying and developing young talent capable of thriving in the Premier League, and Mazurek’s technical quality, physical attributes and versatility in midfield have strengthened their interest as the winter window approaches.

However, the south coast outfit are not alone in their pursuit of the player, with Portuguese giants Benfica and Porto both understood to be pushing hard and remain very keen on the player.

Porto’s interest has been public for some time, with club president André Villas-Boas previously acknowledging that the Dragons had monitored Mazurek before his move to Salzburg and continued to follow his progress.

Benfica, who held talks earlier in the year, are also said to retain a strong interest and view the midfielder as a potential long-term addition.

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Brighton facing tough task to secure January deal

The competition underscores the growing reputation of the Poland Under-21 international, whose recent displays have only increased his stock.

While Salzburg’s model of developing and selling young players is well known, the Austrian club hold a contract until 2031 and are unlikely to part with him cheaply.

Any deal in January would therefore require a significant outlay, with his market value having risen sharply since his arrival in Austria.

Indeed, at this stage, a move in the summer of 2027 is far more likely and a winter move has been described as highly unlikely.

For Brighton, the challenge will be whether they can convince Mazurek and his representatives that the south coast offers the best pathway for his continued progression amid interest from two of Portugal’s biggest clubs.

Sources stress that while the Seagulls remain keen, the battle for the 19-year-old is open, with his focus firmly on continuing his great form at Salzburg.

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