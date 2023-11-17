Brighton confident of signing forward who embarrassed Man Utd; £30m plus add-ons to seal deal

Brighton are exploring a move for a winger who heaped misery on Manchester United, and the Seagulls’ plan to beat multiple transfer rivals to his signature has come to light.

Man Utd’s season has been a true case of feast or famine this year. The Red Devils are yet to draw a single match, with all 18 of their contests across all competitions ending in victory or defeat.

Arguably the most humiliating loss of their nine was the 4-3 defeat to Danish side Copenhagen on November 8.

Man Utd led 2-0 and 3-2 in the tie, though ultimately fell to a 4-3 loss in Denmark. The defeat was United’s third in the group phase of the Champions League and leaves them bottom of the pile with only two matches remaining.

The matchwinner in Copenhagen was livewire winger Roony Bardghji who was aged just 17 at the time.

The Kuwait-born Sweden Under-21 international is a veritable wonderkid and despite his tender age, has already been playing senior football for Copenhagen since 2021.

Bardghi has taken giant strides forward this season and added end product to his game. Indeed, the left-footed right winger has has scored 11 goals in 25 matches.

Given many of his outings have come off the bench, Bardghi is operating at a goal every 122 minutes this term. That’s a truly remarkable record for a player who only turned 18 two days ago.

Now, according to online outlet Football Insider, Brighton intend to bring Bardghji to the Premier League.

Brighton spy latest transfer masterstroke; plan to beat rivals revealed

The Seagulls are universally known for being masters of the transfer market and regularly sign young stars who go on to generate gigantic profits for the club.

Per FI, Brighton are by no means alone in chasing Bardghji. However, they’re confident they’ll be able to lure Bardghji to the south coast by way of a more concrete path towards regular first-team football.

A move to a higher profile club could result in Bardghji wasting away on the bench. Brighton, meanwhile, have shown a willingness to trust young stars and would be able to fast-track the winger into their first-team plans.

Copenhagen are understandably reluctant to lose such a high calibre player. However, the report adds that with interest growing, a sale will wind up being inevitable.

On the subject of cost, FI conclude ‘a fee of around £30m plus add-ons’ could be enough to seal a deal.

That is far higher than the types of fees we’re accustomed to seeing Brighton spend on teenage sensations.

However, it’s perhaps an indication of just how highly Bardghji is regarded, as well as the fact he’s already an established first-team player in Denmark.

