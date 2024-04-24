Brighton eye another scouting masterclass with move for LaLiga star; Brentford provide stiff competition

Real Betis winger Assane Diao is one of the most exciting youngsters in LaLiga and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Brighton and Brentford are chasing his signature.

Premier League clubs are preparing to attack the summer window and many of them have already finalised their shortlists as they step up their plans for next season.

TEAMtalk sources state that Diao is a big target for several sides who have kept a keen eye on his progress and he would be open to a Premier League switch.

The talented 18-year-old is in his breakthrough season in LaLiga, having made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals in the process.

EXCLUSIVE: Brighton offer deal to 97-goal former Man Utd striker as De Zerbi reaches big decision on star

He has been a breath of fresh air for Real Betis and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that “conversations have begun” with clubs in England and around Europe.

We understand that Brighton and Brentford both hold a keen interest in Diao and could be tempted to move if they feel there is an opportunity to capture a very good talent. There is no doubt the teenager holds all the attributes to become a big talent in the future.

Brighton and Brentford are big admirers of Assane Diao

Real Betis tied Diao down to a new five-year deal in October last year but they are now ready to listen to offers as they try to build up funds and freshen up their squad for next season.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that a number of players could leave the club as they look to bring in numerous bodies to help them next season.

Brighton‘s world-renowned scouting network is well known for finding the best young talent and helping them progress, which would be seen as an ideal opportunity and next step for Diao.

The likes of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister have both benefited from the seaside club’s recruitment plan in recent years.

Brentford are also keen to add more talent and they hope that Liverpool manager target Thomas Frank will be there next season to help them keep their Premier League status.

Both clubs are set to battle for Diao’s services as interest in him is very high in the winger who is a fan-favourite at Betis having come through the club’s youth system.

The wonderkid winger is ready to move, however, and is very open to an opportunity outside of Spain.

DON’T MISS: How Liverpool could line up under Thomas Frank if they fail to slot in new No.1 managerial target