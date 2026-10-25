Real Madrid rocked as Brighton make buy-back stance VERY clear over outstanding Chema Andres – Exclusive

Brighton & Hove Albion insist Real Madrid do not have a buy-back option on Chema Andres, despite growing speculation in Spain over the circumstances surrounding the midfielder’s move to the Premier League, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Seagulls moved swiftly to secure the highly rated 21-year-old on deadline day in September, paying just over £15million to land a player who has already made a strong impression since arriving in England.

Andres has emerged as one of Brighton’s most exciting recent acquisitions, with his composed performances and intelligent positional play drawing comparisons with Manchester City’s Rodri and former Barcelona great Sergio Busquets.

Brighton are delighted with their capture and firmly believe the midfielder could prove one of the standout signings of the summer. However, questions remain in Spain over whether Real Madrid retain any mechanism to bring their former academy talent back to the Bernabeu.

Brighton sources insist there is no buy-back clause in the deal, despite some Spanish sources telling TEAMtalk they believe the relatively modest transfer fee suggests there could still be a connection between the clubs.

Real Madrid previously held a buy-back option on Andres but chose not to activate it during the summer, allowing Brighton to move ahead with their pursuit. The Seagulls ultimately secured his services for a fee just above £15million.

Andres had only joined Stuttgart in the summer of 2025, but his progress in Germany was sufficiently impressive to attract further attention before Brighton swooped just 12 months later.

At the time, Real Madrid were weighing up their squad options and had the possibility of allowing Thiago Pitarch to leave. However, Pitarch remained at the club, and Real ultimately permitted Andres to move on rather than bring him back into their first-team plans.

The midfielder went on to impress at Stuttgart before making the switch to the Premier League, where he is now continuing his development under Fabian Hurzeler.

DON’T MISS: Brighton reach decision on selling Diego Gómez in January amid Atletico Madrid, Milan interest

Brighton confident they’ve snapped yet another major coup

Brighton believe they have secured a player with considerable long-term potential, and his early progress has strengthened their conviction that the investment could prove particularly shrewd.

His ability to dictate the tempo, protect the defence and operate intelligently in possession has fuelled the comparisons with Rodri and Busquets. While Andres is still developing, his profile fits the type of technically gifted midfielder Brighton have regularly sought to identify before their value rises.

Nevertheless, the prospect of a future return to Real Madrid remains a subject of interest, particularly given Andres’ own feelings towards the Spanish giants.

The 21-year-old has never hidden his affection for the club where he developed, and his comments during the most recent international break made clear that a return to the Bernabeu remains an ambition for the future.

“For me, as I’ve always said, Madrid is the club that has given me everything, and for me it would be an honor to return,” Andres said.

“But right now I’m not thinking about that because I’ve just arrived at Brighton and I feel great there, but that (returning to Madrid) is always a possibility.”

Those comments will inevitably fuel speculation over his long-term future, but Brighton remain adamant that Real do not have a buy-back option that would give them a direct route to re-signing the midfielder.

For now, Andres is focused on making his mark in England, and Brighton are confident they have landed a player capable of becoming a key figure in Hurzeler’s side.