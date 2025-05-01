Brighton are plotting a move for Lorient star Arthur Avom as they look to add yet another exciting youngster to their ranks, although Chelsea could attempt to hijack their pursuit of the midfielder who has been dubbed the ‘new Yaya Toure.’

The Seagulls have a fantastic record of finding the best young talents in football, developing them into Premier League superstars and driving up their value.

Avom, 20, has been placed on Brighton’s summer shortlist after their scouts have kept close tabs on his performances. The youngster has had a superb season for Lorient, with his work rate and ability shining through.

Brighton have made checks on his situation to gauge his interest in a summer transfer. Avom is also set to enter the final 12 months of his Lorient contract at the end of June, with his deal valid until 2026, although the French side have the option to extend it by another year.

It would be a shock if Lorient didn’t extend Avom’s deal, given the interest in him, and they will want to protect his value by doing so.

Brighton are not alone in their admiration of Avom, however, and they will face competition from at least two other Premier League sides for his signature.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea, along with West Ham United, are also keen on securing his services in the coming months.

Brighton ‘best placed’ to sign Arthur Avom

While Brighton are firmly in the race for Avom, sources state that Chelsea are also keen after scouting him and could come forward with a bid this summer.

West Ham, meanwhile, are another confirmed suitors. Graham Potter is desperate to add more midfield options in the upcoming transfer window.

Potter has been promised funds by the Hammers hierarchy to attack the market but there is a concrete possibility of a Mohammed Kudus departure, who is a top target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

We understand that Lorient ace Avom would be very interested in a Premier League move should the opportunity arise and as things stand, Brighton feel they are best placed to seal a deal, having seen great success with the likes of Moises Caicedo and Carlos Baleba.

The midfielder, who can play in a six, eight or 10 role, has a market valuation of around £10m – an affordable fee for his English suitors.

Who is Arthur Avom? The ‘new Yaya Toure’

By Samuel Bannister

Described as the ‘new Yaya Toure’ in the tabloids, Arthur Avom is currently playing for FC Lorient in Ligue 2.

Top-flight football is due for Avom next season, though, after Lorient earned promotion to Ligue 1. But that might not be his only route to the top, since he’s building up a big list of suitors.

Born in Cameroon in December 2004, Avom came to Europe with Lorient in August 2023. Although he had already earned his first two caps for Cameroon by then, initially he set out in their reserve team.

This season has been his breakout year with the first team. He made his debut in August 2024 and, apart from two games he missed because of a knee injury, has played in every league game since.

Mainly a central midfielder, Avom has appeared in a more attacking midfield role on a few occasions. He looks to have decent awareness off the ball and is confident on it, too.

He scored his first goal for Lorient in February, but already had his first assists to his name by October, getting two in the same game against Rodez.

His timing in duels looks like one of his most encouraging traits, which should allow him to make a healthy number of tackles and interceptions as he develops.

