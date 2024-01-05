Brighton outlast Man City and meet target’s release clause with official $10m full-back bid

Brighton are in heated discussions to sign Boca Juniors full-back Valentin Barco and have tabled an offer that matches his release clause, according to reports in Argentina.

Barco has become one of the most coveted young players in his position thanks to the way he has been developing in South America recently. Even in the summer, Brighton were trying to beat the competition to sign him, but they failed to agree a deal at the time.

Since then, Barco has also been linked with some elite clubs such as Manchester City, who have at times appeared to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Indeed, in November, it was claimed that Brighton only had a 25% chance of signing Barco.

Brighton have fought their way back to the front of the queue recently, though. The latest claims from TyC Sports in Argentina indicate they might even be the last suitors standing for a January deal.

TyC Sports has revealed that Barco’s agent is constantly talking with Brighton about a potential arrival at the Amex Stadium.

Meanwhile, the same source has now confirmed that Brighton have opened talks with Barco’s club and made a formal offer to Boca Juniors.

They have put a fee equivalent to $10m on the table, which matches Barco’s release clause. It translates to about £7.9m (or €9.1m).

In addition, Brighton are willing to give Boca Juniors 10% of the profit they would make by selling Barco in the future.

The fact that Barco is into the final 12 months of his contract in Buenos Aires may have played into Brighton’s hands here, especially since he isn’t too keen on renewing his terms.

Where might Barco fit in at Brighton?

Still only 19 years old, he has already made 35 appearances for Boca Juniors, including in the Copa Libertadores final back in November (which they lost to Fluminense).

Barco can operate practically anywhere down the left flank, whether that is as a full-back, wing-back or winger.

He has even been deployed as a central midfielder on a couple of occasions, but playing as a wing-back seems to be his most settled role.

The only natural left-back whom Roberto De Zerbi can currently call upon for Brighton is Pervis Estupinan, so there could be a chance for Barco to rotate with him.

Some of the higher-ranking clubs who were rivalling them for Barco might have been mulling over loaning him out to develop elsewhere instead.

Things could now happen quickly for Barco’s Brighton move, since once a release clause is activated, the ball is effectively in the player’s court.

There are no details yet about the kind of contract that could be on offer to Barco on the south coast.

