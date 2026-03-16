Brighton are preparing a move to sign highly-rated midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi as a potential long-term successor to Carlos Baleba, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, as Manchester United look to seal the signing of the Seagulls star.

Brighton have been tracking talented youngster Yirenkyi for some time and have followed his development closely since he joined Danish side Nordsjaelland in 2024 from the famed Right to Dream Academy.

The 20-year-old, who operates primarily as a holding midfielder, has quickly made an impression in Scandinavia with his composure on the ball, defensive awareness and maturity beyond his years.

His performances have not gone unnoticed across Europe. TEAMtalk understands that several Premier League giants are also monitoring his progress, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea among the clubs to have watched him extensively.

Liverpool have also joined the list of admirers in recent months as interest in the midfielder continues to grow.

Scouts from numerous clubs were present for Nordsjaelland’s clash with Midtjylland on Sunday, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that Brighton were among roughly a dozen teams in attendance to watch the in-demand youngster.

Despite the growing competition, Brighton believe they are well placed to win the race if they decide to formalise their interest.

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Brighton confident of exciting signing as exit looms

Brighton feel the pathway they can offer, combined with their proven track record of developing young talent, could prove a decisive factor in convincing Yirenkyi that the Amex Stadium is the right destination for the next step in his career.

Brighton’s recruitment team view the midfielder as a player capable of following a similar development trajectory to Baleba, who has flourished since arriving in the Premier League.

Brighton are expecting that Baleba moves on this summer, with Manchester United firmly leading the race for the Cameroon star.

We revealed in an update last month that Brighton are likely to soften their £100m demands for Baleba this summer. Insiders now believe a deal could be struck closer to an overall package worth around £70m.

As a result, the Seagulls are now seriously considering making their move for Yirenkyi, as they look to stay ahead of their rivals for one of the most exciting young midfield prospects currently emerging in Europe.

He has made 44 appearances to date for Nordsjaelland, notching four goals and seven assists in the process.

Yirenkyi has already earned eight caps for Ghana, too, and looks set to play a key role for his country in the World Cup later this year.

Should Yirenkyi perform well in the World Cup, then the interest in his signature is likely to intensify.

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