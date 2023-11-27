Brighton targeting Argentina starlet as next South American success story after Mac Allister, Caicedo sales

Agustin Ruberto has come to prominence at the U17 World Cup in Indonesia.

Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly lining up a move for River Plate youngster Agustin Ruberto, currently shining for Argentina at the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

Brighton have developed a knack of unearthing gems from South America in recent years, with Alexis Mac Allister – sold to Liverpool for a fee of £35m last summer after winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina – arguably the club’s biggest success story.

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo – sold to Chelsea for a fee rising to £115m in August – counts as another, with Brighton continuing to find joy in the South American market.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Brighton are closely monitoring Ruberto, who along with Argentina team-mate Claudio Echeverri is currently the joint-top scorer at the U17 World Cup with five goals.

The report claims Brighton “have already asked about” the 17-year-old with a view to making a move for the player.

Agustin Ruberto to fire Argentina to U17 World Cup glory?

Ruberto found the net in all three of Argentina’s group matches against Senegal, Japan and Poland as La Albiceleste finished top of Group D, level on six points with Senegal and Japan but with a superior goal difference.

The Buenos Aires native scored a brace in Argentina’s 5-0 victory over Venezuela at the Last 16 stage, with team-mate Echeverri – likened to Lionel Messi and already attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan – scoring a hat-trick to see off old foes Brazil.

Argentina are due to meet Germany in the first semi-final on Tuesday, with the winner set to face France or Mali in Saturday’s final in Surakarta.

Standing at 1.85m (6ft 1in), Ruberto started out as a central defender but was converted into a centre-forward after River Plate’s youth coached noted his physical and technical strengths.

He has since emerged as a prolific striker and was rewarded with his first professional contract in April 2022. His current deal is due to expire in December 2024.

April 2022 also saw Ruberto called up to the Under-16 squad for Argentina’s assault on the Montaigu Tournament, with the youngster contributing with three goals in four games as the team finished runners up to Brazil.

