A host of English clubs were present in Toulouse at the weekend to see star striker Rhys Healey in top form, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The former Milton Keynes Dons striker moved to southern France in summer 2020 in something of a surprise deal. That was after Toulouse – under the guidance of ex-Liverpool and Tottenham chief Damien Comolli – paid more than £1million for his signature.

Comolli is now president of Toulouse and he sanctioned the bid for Healey, which caught many by surprise.

But few are questioning his decision now. The 26-year-old is the top scorer in France’s Ligue 2 with 11 goals in 15 games. Indeed, his overral record for Toulouse stands at 27 goals in 47 appearances.

And in front of his suitors, Healey did not disappoint. Indeed, Ligue 2 table toppers Toulouse hammered Sochaux 4-1 and Manchester-born frontman Healey stole the show with all four goals.

Such has been his form though that it has not gone unnoticed. Indeed, we understand clubs from the Premier League and Championship are taking a close look at Healey.

Burnley, Brighton, Norwich, West Brom, Sheffield United and Blackburn were among a dozen English clubs checking on him this weekend.

Healey currently has 18 months left on his current deal and a big offer may tempt them to sell.

However, Toulouse would be loathed to lose him as they look on course for promotion back to Ligue 1.

Rhys Healey loving life in France

Such has been Healey’s form that the Daily Mirror did a feature on him as recently as last week.

Discussing his impact in France, he admits he’s enjoying life with Toulouse.

“Last year I had a really good season,” he says. “After coming from MK Dons, who played good football, I knew I’d fit in straight away.

“It was just me being patient and adapting to the way they play, the language barrier, the culture.

“I picked it up really quickly, and the style of play fits me perfectly. It’s physical in certain parts but not as physical as in England.

“It’s perfect for me right now, and I feel like I’m progressing even more out here at the moment.”