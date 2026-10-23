Brighton reach decision on selling Diego Gómez in January amid Atletico Madrid, Milan interest

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Diego Gomez is attracting interest from across Europe, with Atlético Madrid and AC Milan both understood to be keen on the 23-year-old Paraguay international, sources have told TEAMtalk.

However, sources indicate that a move in the January transfer window is highly unlikely, particularly while the Seagulls continue their impressive campaign in the Premier League.

Gomez has been a key figure in Brighton’s strong start to the season, with the club currently sitting third in the table, and he scored a spectacular goal from the halfway line in the 5-0 rout of bitter rivals Crystal Palace.

His combination of energy, technical ability and versatility, being able to operate in central midfield or wider areas, has made him an important player under head coach Fabian Hürzeler.

Both Atlético and Milan are believed to see the South American as a player who could strengthen their midfields, with Atlético’s interest said to be longer-term, as they monitor his progress closely. Indeed, scouts have been assessing him in recent fixtures.

Nevertheless, Brighton are under no pressure to sell.

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Suitors will be forced to pay up for Brighton star Gomez

Gomez signed a new contract in August that ties him to the Amex Stadium until 2031, strengthening the club’s negotiating position and meaning any potential suitor would need to meet a substantial valuation, especially mid-season.

The Seagulls excellent league form further reduces the likelihood of a mid-season move.

With the team competing near the top of the table and involved in European competition, the club hierarchy are focused on retaining key players rather than allowing disruption during a positive campaign.

January windows are traditionally quieter for sales of key Premier League side’s regulars, and Brighton have a track record of resisting approaches unless the terms are highly in their favour.

The picture could change by the summer of 2027, though, should Gomez maintain his current form and Brighton fail to secure European football.

Indeed, interest from clubs of the size of Atletico and Milan will then be much harder to ignore.

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