Brighton & Hove Albion are leading the chase for outstanding Blackburn Rovers frontman Ben Bereton-Diaz, TEAMtalk understands.

The Chile international is due to be out of contract at the end of the season, but it is believed Rovers already informed the 22-year-old that they will be taking the one-year option.

The former Nottingham Forest star has enjoyed the best season of his career and a host of clubs have been looking.

Brighton, though, are understood to be leading the chase as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The Seagulls already have German forward Denis Undav due to be arriving in the summer, and he is currently top-scorer in the Belgian top-flight with their sister club Union.

Despite Undav’s arrival – Brighton want to make an even bigger splash with Bereton-Diaz in their sights.

West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Everton are also set to be in the market. However, Brighton are to offer players in exchange, which they hope would swing the deal in their direction.

Brighton are willing to do a deal involving current loan players Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra – if that is what Rovers desire.

With both impressing during their current loan spell at Ewood Park, it does put Brighton in a strong position.

Bereton-Diaz has scored 20 league goals in 27 appearances for Rovers this season.

Man Utd to move for Brighton starlet

Meanwhile, Manchester United have a deal in place to sign Toby Collyer from fellow Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion to strengthen their youth ranks, reports claim.

Man Utd have had an eye to the future with their recruitment in recent years. For example, throughout last season, they signed teenagers such as Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri. It has been hard for some of them to make an instant impact. But United will hope the strategy pays off in the long-term.

Their under-23 team finished in the bottom half of the Premier League 2 last season and are mid-table this season. They will be keen to make sure they have a steady stream of talent coming through the ranks.

Various reports are now indicating that they are making an addition to their academy ranks. As reported by the likes of Fabrizio Romano and the Manchester Evening News, they have reached an agreement to take Toby Collyer from Brighton.

The 18-year-old is a defensive midfielder who can also play at centre-back. He has captained England at under-16 and under-17 level. However, he hasn’t played as much for Brighton in the under-18 Premier League this season, in comparison to the last.

Collyer impresses in trial

Man Utd have spotted his potential and he went on to impress in a trial. Consequently, there is an agreement in place for them to sign him, even though it is yet to be announced.

According to the MEN, Collyer will sign a three-and-a-half-year contract to become a Man Utd player. His existing deal with Brighton expires in the summer.

He has played at the highest youth level for Brighton, first representing their under-23s when he had only just turned 17. It is not clear which age group United will integrate him to.

READ MORE: West Ham, Brighton know solution to striker problems as deadly hitman targeted