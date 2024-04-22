Exclusive: Brighton offer deal to 97-goal former Man Utd striker as De Zerbi reaches big decision on star

Brighton and Hove Albion have offered striker Danny Welbeck a new deal to prolong his stay at the Amex Stadium, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Welbeck’s existing deal is due to expire this summer and the club have moved to secure his future by offering him a 12-month extension on the South Coast.

The 33-year-old remains a key part of Roberto De Zerbi’s side and TEAMtalk sources state that the manager feels he still has a lot to offer the Seagulls.

De Zerbi believes Welbeck’s experience and versatility make him a valuable member of his squad as he plans ahead for next season.

Welbeck has scored six goals and provided one assist across 31 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

That takes his career tally to an impressive 97 goals overall and he is determined to keep playing in the Premier League for the foreseeable future.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea ‘in contact’ over deal to sign top Man Utd target with Boehly intent on denying Ratcliffe

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker played a key role in helping Brighton qualify for the Europa League last term and they currently sit in 10th spot in the Premier League and are hoping to finish in the European places again.

Welbeck joined Brighton in October 2020 on a one-year contract and he was rewarded with a new two-year deal until 2024 in the summer of 2022.

Brighton to tie Danny Welbeck down to new deal

Welbeck, who won 42 England caps between 2011 and 2018, has made 119 appearances, scoring 25 goals since his arrival on the South Coast.

His experience is integral for Brighton and he will continue to play a key role for next season and provide competition for hot prospect Evan Ferguson.

The 19-year-old exploded onto the scene last season by scoring 11 goals across all competitions, which caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Ferguson has continued his progress by bagging six Premier League goals this term.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal are big admirers of him and would love to lure him away from the Amex.

However, Brighton value the teenager at over £120m, per reports, meaning that his sale is very unlikely as things stand.

De Zerbi will hope that Welbeck can continue to be a consistent source of goals for his team while Ferguson learns his trade and hopefully reaches his potential and becomes a world-class striker.

DON’T MISS: ‘One to watch’ – Fabrizio Romano predicts Man Utd and Tottenham transfer battle for title-winner