Exclusive: Brighton plan fresh January move for accolade-winning Derby defender

Brighton are set to make a fresh move for Derby County defender Eiran Cashin in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

As we previously revealed, Cashin was a target for Brighton during the summer transfer window, but Derby managed to keep hold of the highly-rated centre-back.

Brighton have continued to keep tabs on Cashin and Derby are bracing themselves for offers from the Premier League side when the transfer window reopens in the New Year.

Cashin has come through the Derby academy and he has established himself as an integral part of the first team in recent years.

The 21-year-old made 52 appearances in all competitions last season as Derby narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs, and he was rewarded for his performances as he was named the club’s Young Player of the Season.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international is into the final year of his contract at Pride Park and Derby know the January transfer window could be the best opportunity to land a decent fee for his services rather than allowing him to run down his contract.

Brighton see Cashin as a potential star in the making and the chance to join Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive side is understood to be an attractive option for the defender.

