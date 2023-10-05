Exclusive: De Zerbi release clause revealed as Brighton prepare new contract to ward off Real Madrid, Napoli

Brighton & Hove Albion are planning to enter into contract talks with head coach Roberto de Zerbi, TEAMtalk understands.

De Zerbi joined Brighton on a four-year deal in September last year, replacing Graham Potter after the Englishman’s switch to Premier League rivals Chelsea. De Zerbi, 44, was tasked with continuing the brilliant work Potter had done and to get Brighton into the top eight.

The Italian has done a fantastic job on the south coast, helping to make Brighton even better in their link up play and more efficient in front of goal.

Last season, De Zerbi guided Brighton to an incredible sixth-placed finish, which saw them qualify for Europe for the first time in their history.

This term, Brighton have won five out of their seven league games, putting them in sixth spot. They are also due to come up against French giants Marseille in the Europa League on Thursday night, having lost 3-2 to AEK Athens in their first ever European fixture.

De Zerbi’s masterful coaching at Brighton has seen him catch the eye of major clubs such as Real Madrid and Napoli. However, TEAMtalk understands Brighton are confident that he wants to remain at the Amex.

De Zerbi’s current contract runs until June 2026 but Brighton chiefs are ready to step in and offer him fresh terms and a longer deal. The new contract will also extend his release clause, which stands at £10million.

For reference, Chelsea reportedly paid Brighton a whopping £21.5m to take Potter to Stamford Bridge. But he ended up costing Chelsea £3.1m per league win, as he failed to build on the huge success he had with Brighton.

De Zerbi is not the only key component of Brighton’s success who is in line to receive a fresh contract. As per London World, the club will soon announce a new deal for top-class winger Kaoru Mitoma. Although, reports claim Manchester United and Manchester City are stepping up their respective pursuits of the attacker.