Brighton & Hove Albion are showing a keen interest in Canadian striker Cyle Larin, TEAMtalk understands.

The 26-year-old is one of the top strikers in Turkish football with Besiktas, having joined them from MLS outfit Orlando City in 2018.

Larin, who has four in eight starts so far this season, bagged 19 goals last term and attracted interest from a host of clubs. Interest remains very high.

West Ham, Everton and Southampton have all previously looked at Larin, who can play anywhere along the front-line.

Brighton are believed to be looking closely at additional attacking options – given their failure to convert chances and being one of the lowest scoring teams in the top-flight.

Indeed, Brighton’s tally of 14 league goals is better only than Norwich’s eight and Wolves’ 12. Even one of the sides in the relegation zone, Newcastle, have outscored Graham Potter’s side so far.

It is an area they are aiming to resolve, since they are still in the top half of the table. To maintain such form, adding regular goals would help.

Larin is out of contract with Besiktas in the summer. He can sign a pre-contract agreement with a Premier League club in January.

Therefore, Brighton are weighing up a move for him.

Cyle Larin not only striker on Brighton radar

In addition to Larin, another striker we understand Brighton have been looking at is Daniel Jebbison.

We revealed last week that Jebbison is preparing to leave Burton Albion in January, but it remains to be seen if he will feature for parent club Sheffield United.

The England youth international chose to join Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side in the summer, rejecting a move to a host of other clubs. It was a real coup for Burton with the youngster keen to learn from the former Chelsea striker. Now the 18-year-old, who made his Premier League debut with the Blades last season, has started to show his real potential.

He now has six goals in 14 games for the League One Brewers, but they look destined to lose the player in January.

Hasselbaink has recently confirmed the Blades hold a recall option on the young striker. But we understand that a number of Premier League clubs have now joined the chase.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool, Everton, Brighton and West Ham are all keeping tabs on him.

Therefore, the Seagulls are exploring a number of options as they aim to improve their attacking output.

READ MORE: Brighton star becomes Xavi’s ‘ideal’ Barcelona signing, as €30m offer mooted