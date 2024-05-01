Brighton & Hove Albion have offered midfielder Adam Lallana a new contract to keep him at the Amex Stadium, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Lallana’s existing deal is due to expire in June and the club have moved to try and secure his future by offering him a 12-month extension on the South Coast. Brighton are hopeful that Lallana will sign the fresh terms to extend his playing career with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 35-year-old remains a key part of Roberto De Zerbi’s side and Lallana has been doing his coaching badges while working in a player-coach role at Brighton this season.

De Zerbi feels Lallana’s experience and versatility make him a valuable member of his squad as he plans ahead for next season. He has resultantly urged Brighton chiefs to tie the veteran playmaker – who can play in a number of midfield roles – down to a new contract.

Lallana has made 29 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but only 13 of those have come as a starter in De Zerbi’s starting XI. Lallana is yet to score but did register an assist during the 3-2 defeat to Chelsea on December 3.

The cultured midfielder helped Brighton qualify for Europe last season and they reached the last 16 of the Europa League before losing to Roma.

DON’T MISS – The 10 best signings Brighton have benefitted from: Liverpool star, record-breaking sale

The former England international joined Brighton from Liverpool in 2020 and he has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Seagulls.

Brighton’s decision to offer Lallana a new deal comes after TEAMtalk revealed on April 22 that striker Danny Welbeck has been given the chance to pen a contract extension.

Adam Lallana decision follows Danny Welbeck offer

Welbeck’s current terms expire in the summer, just like Lallana’s, but the former Manchester United and Arsenal man has earned a contract offer after netting six goals this term.

Lallana is not the only experienced former Liverpool star on Brighton’s books, as they captured versatile midfielder James Milner on a free transfer last summer.

Milner made 20 appearances for Brighton this term before picking up a thigh injury against Luton Town on January 30. It was expected to rule him out for a month but he has not played since.

READ MORE: Who is Assane Diao? The Real Betis winger chased by Brighton, Brentford