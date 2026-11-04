Brighton battling Barcelona for January signing of rising Portuguese defender

Brighton, Barcelona and Lille are tracking Estoril’s 18-year-old centre-back Jordan Arnolin, TEAMtalk understands, with scouts in attendance to watch him in action on Saturday.

Representatives from the Seagulls watched as Estoril suffered a 4-0 defeat to Porto, but despite the result, it was still a big evening for the teenager.

Arnolin, normally a centre-back, was handed his first senior start and deployed in an unfamiliar defensive-midfield role. Despite the heavy loss, he displayed his versatility, with Arnolin also capable of playing as a full-back as well as at centre-back.

Barcelona have monitored him for some time, dating back to his early appearances for Portugal’s under-18 side.

He has since progressed to the under-19s, and the Catalan club’s Portuguese-led scouting department, headed by João Amaral, has kept a close eye on his development as Hansi Flick looks for additional defensive options in January.

Brighton have also been tracking the Portuguese youth international for some time. The Seagulls’ reputation for identifying and developing young talent, combined with the platform of the Premier League, makes them a serious competitor for his signature.

Lille, too, had a representative in the stands. The French club’s recruitment model has long focused on high-potential players who can improve and rise in value, and Arnolin fits that profile.

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No formal approaches have been made for Arnolin yet, but they are expected.

He only recently signed his first professional contract with Estoril, which runs until June 2029, so the Portuguese side are under no immediate pressure to sell.

After coming through Estoril’s youth ranks, Arnolin has made five senior appearances this season without scoring or assisting so far. That will come over time, but most importantly, his defensive performances have been excellent and mature, despite his tender years.

With Barcelona seeking longer-term defensive depth, Brighton looking for versatile prospects and Lille hunting value, the race to secure the teenager is only just beginning.

Sources state that there will be more interest and January is expected to be a very busy month for the teenager.

Meanwhile, Brighton are also looking to the Bundesliga for reinforcements.

They remain huge admirers of Cologne winger Said El Mala, who notched an impressive 13 goals and five assists across all competitions last season.

But interestingly, we understand Brighton are also keen on signing Said’s brother, Malek El Mala, teeing up the possibility of a rare double deal