Brighton and Newcastle are interested in Colombia star Juan Manuel Rengifo

Brighton and Newcastle United are among a growing group of Premier League clubs keeping close tabs on highly-rated Atletico Nacional midfielder Juan Manuel Rengifo, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources have confirmed that scouts from both clubs have been impressed by the Colombian’s performances this season, with Bournemouth, Brentford and Crystal Palace also monitoring his progress as part of their ongoing recruitment work in South America.

Rengifo, 21, has emerged as one of Colombian football’s standout young talents, producing six goals and five assists in just 18 appearances for Atletico Nacional.

His dynamic displays have established him as a key figure for the Medellin-based club and significantly boosted his reputation among European talent spotters.

The midfielder’s rapid rise has also been recognised on the international stage. Rengifo recently earned his first senior Colombia call-up and marked his debut in style, registering an assist during a 2-0 victory over Peru in Florida earlier this month.

His seamless transition onto the international stage has only strengthened the belief among scouts that he possesses the quality and temperament required to make the jump to European football.

We understand that Rengifo is increasingly viewed as a player capable of securing a move abroad within the next 12 months, with several clubs keen to position themselves ahead of what could become a far more competitive race for his signature.

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Trio of Colombian starlets set for big moves

While Rengifo is currently attracting the strongest attention, he is not the only Atletico Nacional player generating interest from England.

We understand that central defender Neider Parra has also impressed visiting scouts.

The commanding 21-year-old has built a reputation as one of Colombia’s most promising young defenders and is firmly on the radar of clubs assessing emerging talent across South America.

Parra’s physical presence, composure in possession and defensive leadership qualities have made him another player attracting positive reports from recruitment teams.

Meanwhile, left-back Samuel Velasquez is also being watched closely.

The defender’s profile has continued to rise after featuring alongside Rengifo in recent Colombia senior squads, further underlining the strength of talent emerging from Atletico Nacional’s ranks.

Velásquez offers athleticism and attacking intent from the left flank, making him an attractive option for clubs searching for young, versatile defenders with significant development potential.

The interest in Rengifo, Parra and Velásquez highlights the increasing focus Premier League clubs are placing on South American recruitment as they look to identify top prospects before their market value escalates.

Brighton have earned a reputation for uncovering talent from emerging markets, while Newcastle, Bournemouth, Brentford and Crystal Palace have all expanded their scouting networks across the continent in recent years.

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