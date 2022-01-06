Jurgen Locadia has ended an underwhelming four-year stay at Brighton by moving to Bundesliga outfit Bochum for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old forward joined Albion from Dutch Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven in January 2018 in what was then a club-record deal of around £15million.

He played 46 times for the Seagulls in all competitions, scoring six times. The forward was also loaned out to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter told his club’s website: “Jurgen is keen to play, and Bochum provides him that opportunity, and the possibility to reinvigorate his career in the Bundesliga, where he has previously enjoyed success with Hoffenheim.

“We wish him all the very best for the future.”

Former Holland Under-21 international Locadia, whose contract was set to expire in the summer, made his final Albion appearance as a substitute in November’s goalless draw with Leeds – his only Premier League outing since August 2019.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly ready to challenge Arsenal in the £50million race to sign Brighton attacking wing-back Tariq Lamptey.

The right-sided defender has not long returned to action after a serious hamstring injury. Indeed, the 21-year-old has now made 12 Premier League appearances this term, with just the one assist to his name.

While those figures do not look particularly good, Lamptey is regarded as one of the top young talents in English football.

The former Chelsea academy star has played a major part in Brighton claiming the table after a tough start.

Arsenal have already registered their interest in the player, despite already former Spurs target Takehiro Tomiyasu on board.

But with Tottenham looking to offload Matt Doherty back to Wolves, Antonio Conte is expected to sign a replacement.

The report in the Express claims that Conte wants Lamptey to provide competition to summer signing Emerson Royal. The Brazilian has had an inconsistent start to life in north London, with Lamptey regarded as an upgrade.

He would certainly be an upgrade in the transfer fee department. Indeed, Brighton, who only paid £3m for the player in January 2020, are said to want around £50m to part company with one of their top assets.

