Brighton have joined arch-rivals Crystal Palace in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as they prepare for Carlos Baleba’s switch to Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

TEAMtalk revealed last week that Palace had seen a €50million bid rejected for the Senegal international, while Chelsea and Manchester United were also being kept informed of the midfielder’s situation.

United have since stepped up their pursuit of Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, and we understand that development has helped prompt Brighton to turn their attention towards Camara as they consider possible replacements for the Cameroon international.

Brighton are now firmly in the conversation and are assessing whether they can make a move for the 21-year-old, who has established himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in Ligue 1.

Palace remain keen after their initial offer was rejected, but they are not alone.

Chelsea continue to monitor the situation, while Liverpool are also in the picture as they prepare for the potential departure of Curtis Jones.

Newcastle United have also shown an interest and could yet make a move, meaning Monaco are facing a growing list of Premier League suitors.

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Brighton ready to make Lamine Camara move

Camara’s versatility and ability to operate in both defensive and more advanced midfield roles has made him particularly attractive to clubs looking to strengthen in the centre of the pitch.

For Brighton, the interest comes as they continue to plan for the possibility of losing Baleba, with the Seagulls now looking at Camara as one of the options who could help replace the physical and technical qualities of their Cameroon star.

Palace, meanwhile, remain determined to keep pushing after their opening bid was rejected, but the arrival of Brighton and continued interest from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle could make the race significantly more competitive.

Camara has established himself as a key player for Monaco over the past two seasons, making 31 appearances across all competitions last term, notching three goals and four assists in the process.

He’s also played 37 times for the Senegal first team already despite his young age, starting all four of their World Cup matches, so has plenty of experience at the highest level.

Brighton have a hugely successful track record of bringing in the very best young talent, and Camara certainly fits into that category.

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