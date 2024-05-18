Brighton have reportedly set their sights on a Roberto De Zerbi successor but may face competition from Manchester United to acquire his services.

Brighton announced on Saturday that they and De Zerbi had “mutually agreed” to end the Italian’s contract early – with his deal at the Amex expiring in 2026 – to allow both parties to plan for next season.

This ended the best part of two seasons where the Italian led them to a record sixth-place finish in the Premier League and this term they reached the last 16 of the Europa League.

Ahead of his last game in charge on Sunday, where Brighton host Manchester United at the Amex, De Zerbi told the club’s website: “I am very sad to be leaving Brighton, but I am very proud of what my players and staff have achieved with the support of everyone at the club and our amazing fans in the past two historical seasons.

“We have agreed to end my time at Brighton so that the club and I can continue to work in the way that suits each of us best, following our own ideas and visions, as well as our work and human values.

“I have really enjoyed an intense and challenging two years working in the Premier League, not least competing in four major competitions this season. Leaving now provides me with time to take a break before deciding on my future plans.”

Soon after his departure, the 44-year-old, who replaced Graham Potter at the Amex in September 2022, has been installed as a contender to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich and Stefano Pioli at AC Milan.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk boss was also linked with the Liverpool job, but Arne Slot will replace outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp this summer.

De Zerbi – who is departing Brighton along with seven members of his backroom staff – is also reportedly on the radar of Chelsea and Juventus but for now, it is not yet known where his next move will be.

Brighton planning for life after De Zerbi

Turning to Brighton, owner Tony Bloom revealed the search for De Zerbi’s successor is underway.

“Roberto has given us two excellent seasons of service in which he has led the club to new heights, not least our first ever European campaign which will live long in the memory of Albion fans,” he said.

“We have mutually agreed to end Roberto’s contract at a time that suits both parties allowing us the earliest opportunity to plan for next season, and Roberto plenty of time to consider his next move and his future.

“I am sure our fans will give Roberto and his staff a wonderful and fully deserved send off at the Amex before, during and after tomorrow’s (Sunday) match.

“In the meantime, I’d like to thank Roberto and his staff for all their hard work in the past two seasons. They all leave our club on good terms and with our very best wishes for the future.”

Ipswich manager linked with Brighton

And one man reportedly leading the charge to replace De Zerbi, according to talkSPORT, is Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna.

The 37-year-old is earning rave reviews after earning the Tractor Boys back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Amid the uncertainty over Erik ten Hag’s managerial future at Manchester United, the former Red Devils Under-18 coach has been linked with possibly replacing the Dutchman this summer.

But they could face competition with Brighton, with talkSPORT’s Alex Crook claiming his move to the Seagulls could ‘accelerate quickly’.

However, TEAMtalk sources reveal that Ipswich are doing all they can to keep the Northern Irishman at Portman Road in light of Brighton’s interest.

They will be desperate to hold onto the former Tottenham Under-18 coach after leading them to the English top-flight earlier this month.

De Zerbi ‘advises’ Brighton over next manager

Conversely, United Stand MUFC claim Brighton are looking to ‘hijack’ Ajax’s move for Nice manager Francesco Farioli.

He claims while McKenna is an option for the Seagulls, De Zerbi has ‘personally advised’ Brighton to hire Farioli instead.

The 34-year-old has a 50% win percentage in 38 games and currently has the French side sitting third in Ligue 1 going into the final match of the season this weekend.

An intriguing summer of managerial ins and outs lies ahead.