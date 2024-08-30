Napoli complete stunning triple Premier League raid as Billy Gilmour signs from Brighton

Napoli have successfully signed three players from the Premier League, with Brighton star Billy Gilmour following Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku to the Italian club.

Napoli began their triple Premier League swoop by capturing striker Lukaku from Chelsea on Thursday. Lukaku has penned a three-year contract to reunite with Antonio Conte in Naples.

Napoli have paid Chelsea an initial €30m (£25.2m) for the Belgian, while the deal could rise to €45m (£37.8m) through add-ons.

The 2022-23 Serie A winners have taken Lukaku back to Italy following his previous spells at Inter Milan and Roma.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have taken a big financial hit when selling the 31-year-old as they originally paid Inter a whopping £97.5m for him in August 2021.

Earlier on transfer deadline day, Napoli followed up on the Lukaku deal by completing the signing of Man Utd midfielder McTominay.

The Scotland international has been pictured signing a five-year deal at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Man Utd have received €30m for McTominay, and he looks set to form a surprise new midfield partnership with fellow Scot Gilmour.

Brighton transfers: Gilmour follows McTominay to Napoli

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was the first to announce Gilmour’s arrival at the club.

They have paid Brighton an initial fee of €13m (£10.9m) for the 23-year-old, while the transfer could eventually be worth €17m (£14.3m) based on add-ons.

Napoli’s swoop for Gilmour had stalled earlier on deadline day as Brighton felt they needed him in midfield following an injury to new Seagulls signing Matt O’Riley.

However, Brighton eventually buckled and allowed Gilmour to take this exciting next step.

Napoli fans will hope that the arrivals of Lukaku, McTominay and Gilmour can help to fire them up the Serie A table this term.

After winning their first Scudetto in over 30 years, Napoli failed to get anywhere near to defending their title and finished 10th last season.

