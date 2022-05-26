Brighton transfer news: Pascal Gross ready to snub Bundesliga clubs to stay with Seagulls

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross looks set to turn his back on a return to the Bundesliga in favour of signing a new contract with the Seagulls.

The 30-year-old is set to fall out of contract and a move to Germany had been mooted. Indeed Werder Bremen have been heavily linked in the past. Being available on a free transfer, he would be an attractive proposition for many clubs.

However Kicker report that Gross is all set to commit his future to Brighton. Gross has been with Brighton since 2017 and has made 155 league appearances. Rather than chase a lucrative deal elsewhere, Kicker say he will stay loyal to the Seagulls.

It is also fair to say that the kind of money Brighton can offer will trump many interested parties. That seems to be the case with Werder Bremen who cannot match Brighton’s offer.

Also a solid end to the season may have convinced Gross to re-sign. At the start of the season he was left out of Graham Potter’s squad on a couple of occasions.

He was also struck down by covid and spent plenty of time on the bench. At that time his agent was reported to be holding talks with a number of clubs in Germany. It was suggested he would be a “great asset” for any club. However the January transfer window came and went without a deal being struck.

The second half of the season has been much brighter for Gross. Since returning to the side in February he made 12 starts on the bounce scoring two goals. Gross also chipped in with a couple of assists.

But it was his performance on the final day of the season against West Ham that may have sealed the deal. He scored a goal and provided an assist in the 3-1 win over the Hammers.

Even though a deal has yet to be announced it is not far away, reports claim. Kicker say that both Brighton and Gross want to get the deal done. Talks are said to be at an advanced stage and an announcement is imminent.

Kicker also say that Brighton has always been Gross’ first choice ahead of a return to his homeland.

Pascal Gross deal a bonus for Seagulls

The retention of Gross will be a bonus for Brighton. He has been a solid performer in the midfield for four seasons now. Helping Brighton cement themselves in the Premier League. His versatility across the midfield is also a bonus.

The £2.7million he cost the club has been an absolute snip. Potter will no doubt be looking to strengthen over the summer. Gross could find his position under threat. But whatever the case he will be a very valuable squad player at the very least.

Chances are the new contract will be for one year. That gives Gross the opportunity to leave for free in 12 months if things do not work out.

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