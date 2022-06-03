Pascal Gross signs Brighton contract extension to leave Graham Potter ‘delighted’

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed a contract extension for midfielder Pascal Gross for the next two seasons.

Gross has been with Brighton since 2017, when he joined from Ingolstadt in his native Germany. He has therefore been present for the entire duration of Brighton’s Premier League stay.

There have been 170 appearances along the way for the midfielder. He has scored 17 goals and assisted 29 more.

In the season just gone, he contributed two goals and four assists from 33 matches. Now, after recent links with a Bundesliga return, he is tied down for a sixth and seventh season at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter told their club website: “I am delighted for Pascal and the club that he’s now signed.

“He has been a key player throughout the club’s time in the Premier League and for me during my time as head coach.

“He is an excellent professional on and off the pitch. As one of our senior players in the dressing room, he’s a great example to any young player, and he showed again this season that he is an important member of the squad and key player for us on the pitch.”

Soon to turn 31, the German midfielder will therefore be spending his twilight years with Albion. After enjoying a top-half finish in 2021-22, he and the club will be hoping for further progress.

Pascal Gross extension good news for Brighton

Keeping Gross will help them in that regard. Several of Brighton’s other key players have caught the eye of other teams. Fellow midfielder Yves Bissouma is one of those in demand elsewhere.

Hence, holding on to at least one other regular starter in the position gives the club something to build around. Besides, Gross has the versatility to play wider or further forward if required, too.

It could be an interesting summer for the south-coast club. But they have got off to a good enough start by tying down a dependable member of their squad.

Whether Brighton can go on to finish in the top half again is debatable. But this will give them some stability from which to further establish themselves in the Premier League.

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