Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross has been tipped to become a ‘great asset’ for another club after his agent reportedly flew to Germany for transfer talks.

Gross joined the Seagulls for £2.7million back in July 2017, ahead of their first season in the Premier League. The German enjoyed a successful debut campaign, notching seven goals and eight assists while appearing in all 38 league matches.

Gross is yet to match that form, although he remains an important part of Graham Potter’s plans. The 30-year-old has featured in 16 games in all competitions so far this term.

He was kept out due to Coronavirus in December but is working his way back into the first team and gained a start in Friday’s clash against Crystal Palace. Gross had a 38th-minute penalty saved by Palace keeper Jack Butland as it ended 1-1 at the Amex.

Sport Witness, who cite reports coming out of Germany, state Gross is on the radar of a German club.

Werder Bremen, who were relegated to the second tier last season, have ‘put out the feelers’ to sign Gross.

The player’s representatives, Tolga Dirican and Thorben Spranger, recently spoke with Werder Bremen over his availability.

This has given Ole Werner’s team hope they can secure Gross’ services this year. His terms expire on June 30, meaning a pre-contract agreement can be put in place this month.

The original report talks up the potential impact of Gross on Werder Bremen. It calls him a potentially ‘great asset’, as he would solve their main problem which is midfield.

The Seagulls are yet to enter contract talks with their player, although this update could force them into action. Gross has made over 150 appearances for the club, helping them to stay in the top flight in four straight seasons.

Fellow Brighton ace in Aston Villa’s sights

Meanwhile, a report claims Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is ready to go all out for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

The midfielder is currently representing Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations. However, his future at the Amex is still under question.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Villans are unlikely to be put off by Bissouma’s £50m price tag. Gerrard’s aim is to strengthen his central midfield following the arrivals of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne.

Brighton want to ward off the interest, which also comes from Liverpool, by rewarding the 25-year-0ld with a new contract. His current terms are worth £29,000 per week and expire in 2023.

