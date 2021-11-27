Brighton manager Graham Potter has directed an angry jibe at the club’s fans after they booed his team at full-time on Saturday.

The Seagulls were held to a goalless draw by Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, despite having a number of good chances to score. Neal Maupay missed a glaring opportunity, while Leandro Trossard and Jakub Moder both hit the woodwork.

Brighton played some great football at times, especially when pacy right-back Tariq Lamptey was involved. He created a career-high five chances in the first half alone.

But the south coast outfit did not capitalise on their chances, hence the reaction from supporters at the Amex Stadium.

During a post-match interview with BBC Match of the Day, Potter said he was ‘perplexed’ by the booing. “I really enjoyed the performance, really enjoyed the team, thought they were fantastic,” he said.

“I am a little bit perplexed to the reaction in the crowd at the end because the performance was fantastic against a team that like to dominate possession, like to out-run you, they didn’t do that today.

“If we are going to be self-critical, we probably need to score, but that’s life and it can happen in football – the effort, the performance, the quality is there, we have to maintain that level and if we do that we’ll get wins.”

In a separate interview with Sky Sports, Potter suggested that the Brighton fans may need to lower their expectations.

“The fans are entitled to their opinions but I disagree with them,” he added. “You have to understand the game, who we played and what we did. We are sitting eighth in the Premier League but maybe I need a history lesson on this club.

“We will continue to play with the same level of courage and bravery going forward. But for today we have to take the point and the clean sheet.”

‘Wasn’t to be’ for Brighton, says Lamptey

Man of the match Lamptey said: “We would have liked to have won the game today but we played a quality side. We pushed and pushed but it wasn’t to be.

“We tried our hardest and we gave it our all, on another day they’d go in. We’ve just got to keep training hard now.

“My team-mates have been great whilst I’ve been out [with injury] so I worked as hard as I could to create some chances and do my bit for them today.

“We’re playing against quality teams every week, it’s not easy to put the ball in the back of the net. We just have to keep pushing.

“We go into every game looking to get the three points. The goal didn’t come but we look to the next game now.”

