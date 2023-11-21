Real Madrid make contact with Premier League boss in search for Carlo Ancelotti successor

Real Madrid are interested in appointing Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor, according to a report.

As per Football Espana, the La Liga giants have made contact with the Italian as they eye up replacements for Ancelotti ahead of his likely departure in the summer.

Ancelotti’s contract at the Bernabeu is up in the summer, when he will move on and reportedly take the reigns of the Brazil national team after an incredibly successful tenure in club football.

The 64-year-old has established himself as one of the most decorated managers in European football history having managed the likes of AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain as well as Premier League side Chelsea.

Although De Zerbi does not boast as impressive a record as Ancelotti, his transformation at Brighton has impressed the Real bosses and it is believed initial discussions have already taken place. The club believe De Zerbi is the perfect man to take charge of the young squad in Madrid and help them reach the next level.

The report from Spain also states that 17-year-old Endrick Felipe will arrive this summer with Kylian Mbappe presumed to be the star signing. Head scout Juni Calafat is also said to be on the verge of closing deals for two more Brazilian starlets.

Back when he was Sassuolo boss several seasons ago, De Zerbi was rumoured to be an outside candidate to take over at Barcelona but ultimately ended up in the Premier League.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Man Utd face Chelsea competition as Arsenal also muscle in on British-record striker deal

De Zerbi tipped to replace Ten Hag

Real Madrid aren’t the only side who could be in the market for the Brighton manager. De Zerbi is reportedly at the top of Man Utd’s list if Erik ten Hag is to be relieved of his duties at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is in the process of taking a 25 per cent stake in the Manchester club, is an admirer of the 44-year-old. Ratcliffe is believed to be taking control of the football operations at the club and has put De Zerbi at the top of his wish list.

Brighton would be owed compensation if Man Utd wanted to make an approach for De Zerbi, whose own stance on his future has not been revealed.

Although De Zerbi has made quite the name for himself in the English top flight, and proven a lot of doubters wrong with the heights he has reached with Brighton, the job at Real Madrid or Man Utd would be a huge step up.

Before taking the reigns at Brighton, De Zerbi’s most notable achievement was his Ukrainian Super Cup victory with Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2021/22 season.

Since taking over at the Amex, the 44-year-old has finished eighth and then sixth in the Premier League, securing a spot in European football where they sit second in their Europa League group.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool, Tottenham circling over electric attacker who’ll ditch Brighton; staggeringly low fee to be accepted