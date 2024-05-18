Brighton have confirmed head coach Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club this summer amid fresh links with two European giants.

The Italian joined Brighton in September 2022, following the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea, and led the Seagulls to a record-high sixth-place finish last season; plus, they reached the knockout stages of the Europa League this term.

After being linked with Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool, and more, the 44-year-old will depart after Sunday’s final Premier League match of the season against Manchester United.

De Zerbi told Brighton’s website: “I am very sad to be leaving Brighton, but I am very proud of what my players and staff have achieved with the support of everyone at the club and our amazing fans in the past two historical seasons.

“We have agreed to end my time at Brighton so that the club and I can continue to work in the way that suits each of us best, following our own ideas and visions, as well as our work and human values.

“I have really enjoyed an intense and challenging two years working in the Premier League, not least competing in four major competitions this season. Leaving now provides me with time to take a break before deciding on my future plans.”

To many, this departure has been somewhat telegraphed. After Brighton’s 4-0 loss to Roma in the last 16 of the Europa League in March, the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss said this was a lesson for everyone at the club – including the board.

Writing on the wall

“Today we paid for our mistakes. From the owners to the coaches to the players,” said De Zerbi, whose contract at Brighton ran until 2026.

A few months prior, De Zerbi hinted he was not best pleased with their January transfer window business – particularly as they, arguably, have not replaced summer exits Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

In February, he said: “I think we are two less two players in the midfield. I spoke with the club but they decided a different way.”

Fast forward to the present, where Brighton owner Tony Bloom paid tribute to De Zerbi’s efforts over the past two campaigns but said the two parties have “mutually agreed” to part ways.

He also called on the club’s fans to give him a good send off in their last game of the season at home to United on Sunday afternoon.

Bloom added: “Roberto has given us two excellent seasons of service in which he has led the club to new heights, not least our first ever European campaign which will live long in the memory of Albion fans.

“We have mutually agreed to end Roberto’s contract at a time that suits both parties allowing us the earliest opportunity to plan for next season, and Roberto plenty of time to consider his next move and his future.

“I am sure our fans will give Roberto and his staff a wonderful and fully deserved send off at the Amex before, during and after tomorrow’s match.

“In the meantime, I’d like to thank Roberto and his staff for all their hard work in the past two seasons. They all leave our club on good terms and with our very best wishes for the future.”

Bayern Munich and AC Milan links emerge

The former Sassuolo boss may not be out of work for long, however. According to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have made contact with De Zerbi about possibly replacing Stefano Pioli – who has been tipped to leave at the end of the season.

Milan sit second in Serie A, a whopping 18 points behind bitter rivals and league leaders Inter Milan.

Pioli’s side came fourth last term and this season they will end the campaign without a trophy, meaning the Italian’s days at the club are likely to be numbered.

Conversely, Christian Falk of German outlet Bild claims Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl sees De Zerbi as his ‘first choice’ candidate to replace the soon-to-depart Thomas Tuchel.

De Zerbi has repeatedly been linked with the Bavarians, who have been turned down by Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, German national boss and former manager Julian Nagelsmann, and ex-Manchester United interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

Now the door could be open for the outgoing Brighton head coach to move to the Allianz Arena. Either way, it seems he will not be short of options in the coming weeks and months.

Seven members of De Zerbi’s coaching entourage will follow him out of the club but first-team Andrew Crofts and goalkeeper coach Stern will stay put.