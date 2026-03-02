FC Koln’s exciting winger, Said El Mala, is generating serious interest, with Brighton and Hove Albion leading the race amid links with Liverpool and Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

The 19-year-old, who joined Koln from Viktoria Koln in 2024, and extended his contract until 2030 without a release clause, has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting talents.

Despite starting fewer than half of Koln’s matches under coach Lukas Kwasniok, he tops the club’s scoring charts with eight goals and four assists in 24 Bundesliga appearances, adding flair, pace, and a powerful left foot to the attack. His contributions have been vital as Koln navigate a challenging campaign.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has placed added scrutiny on El Mala’s situation. In recent interviews, Nagelsmann praised the youngster’s potential following his November national team training stint but stressed the need for greater consistency.

Transfer interest has intensified heading into the summer window. Brighton lead the pursuit, having submitted multiple bids (including a rejected €30million / £26.2m / $35.1m package in the winter). Interestingly, they are exploring a family deal by targeting his brother Malek from Koln’s reserves.

Sources suggest Brighton are preparing fresh offers with five-year contracts, viewing El Mala as a key addition. The winger is very, very keen on the Premier League, with Brighton seen as an attractive destination due to their track record with young talent.

However, other sides remain in the frame, with one of Europe’s biggest sides firmly in the mix for the exciting winger.

Bayern Munich threaten Brighton winger chase

We understand Bayern Munich are monitoring El Mala’s situation closely. They must not be discounted from the race, given their track record of snapping up Germany’s best young talents.

Liverpool and Man Utdhave been linked, too, but are yet to make any serious moves.

Koln’s strong contractual position allows them to demand a high fee, and sporting director Thomas Kessler has previously rebuffed approaches to prioritise development and team stability.

Sources indicate that an offer of $50million to €60million (up to £52.5m / $70.2m) could be required to lure El Mala away.

The youngster is keen to play more games and at a higher level, so a bid from a Premier League side will be hard for him to ignore and Koln may have their work cut out to keep him.

While Bayern could provide rival interest, El Mala’s desire to test himself in English football could give Brighton an advantage in the race.

It will be interesting to see whether United, Liverpool or any other Premier League clubs make concrete moves for El Mala in the coming months.

