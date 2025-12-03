Brighton and Hove Albion have set their sights on a January deal for Koln winger Said El Mala, sources have told TEAMtalk.

We understand that Brighton’s renowned recruitment department has placed El Mala firmly at the top of their wishlist.

Sources close to the Seagulls have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the 19-year-old attacker has been flagged as “very exciting” by Tony Bloom’s data-led scouting team, with extensive reports already circulating among senior staff at the American Express Stadium.

El Mala is enjoying a breakout 2025/26 campaign in the Bundesliga, scoring five goals and providing two assists in four starts and eight substitute appearances so far this season.

The 19-year-old’s explosive pace, direct one-v-one ability and composure in the final third have turned heads across Europe, with clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain also monitoring his progress.

El Mala is under contract at Koln until the summer of 2030. Despite the length of the deal, multiple sources have indicated that a release clause does exist – the exact figure remains undisclosed, though industry estimates suggest it sits in the €30-€35million (up to £30.6m, $40.8m) bracket, a sum Brighton would have little trouble meeting given their profitable trading model.

The winger, who is comfortable cutting inside or hugging the touchline, is a Germany Under-21 international and is viewed by Koln as a cornerstone of their future.

However, the lure of Premier League football and Brighton’s proven pathway for young players – think Kaoru Mitoma, Moises Caicedo and Yankuba Minteh – could prove decisive.

Brighton are expected to step up their interest in January, with a view to agreeing a deal that would see El Mala remain at Koln until the end of the season.

For a club that turned a profit of over £120m on player sales last year, activating a £30m release clause for a teenager with such upside represents classic Brighton business.

As the transfer rumour mill heats up, one thing is clear: Saïd El Mala’s rapid rise is only just beginning.

READ NEXT ➡️ Brighton eyeing €35m Belgian star amid ferocious transfer battle – sources

What has been said about Said El Mala in Germany

El Mala has been one of the best young players in the Bundesliga this season, and his performances have received widespread praise.

Koln manager Lukas Kwasniok has said: “Someday, he will be sold for an incredible fee. That’s okay.

“But I have the feeling that right now he carries Cologne close to his heart, is enjoying his time here – and so are we.”

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann called up the left winger for the first time for November’s World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia.

Nagelsmann eventually moved El Mala to the German Under-21, but praised the young winger.

“He [El Mala] needs to work on the areas that Lukas Kwasniok pointed out to him,” said Nagelsmann.

“He needs to become an undisputed regular at his club.

“It was his first time here [at senior level] and he was a very pleasant young man. He’s both humble and brash enough.“

Latest Brighton transfer news: Tottenham threat, Real Madrid raid

Meanwhile, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has told TEAMtalk that a top Brighton star is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported the chances of Brighton selling Carlos Baleba to Tottenham or Manchester United in the January transfer window.

And finally, we understand that Brighton have opened talks over signing a Real Madrid star on a loan deal.