Samuel Iling-Junior is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs with Brighton the latest to take notice.

Brighton could join the race to sign Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, with the Italian giants still waiting on firm offers for their young forward.

We revealed in mid-November that the England under-21 international was heading towards the exit door in Turin as no extension to his contract is on the horizon.

And now speculation is growing that he will arrive in the Premier League next month.

Tottenham are touted as the team leading the race for Iling-Junior but TEAMtalk sources on the continent have insisted that so far there has been no firm contact over such a move.

Newcastle, Fulham and Aston Villa have been linked but we can reveal that Brighton have a long-standing interest in the player and could be tempted to show new intent around such a move now that he is on the market.

Having unearthed gems including Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo over recent years, Brighton are becoming ever more ambitious in the transfer market – beating Tottenham to the loan signing of Barcelona star Ansu Fati in a major coup last summer.

Samuel Iling-Junior set for Premier League switch in January

Iling-Junior, 20, is a highly talented and exciting prospect that is struggling to show Juventus that he is deserving of a long-term future in Serie A.

Italian insiders have indicated to TEAMtalk that Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri struggles to take the wide forward into his heart as his style of play is not quite fitting with his philosophy.

Like many coaches in Italy, Allegri is focused on wanting his forward players to work equally as hard on their defensive play and, as such, Iling-Junior is deemed surplus to requirements.

The plan for January will be to cash in on Iling-Junior for around £15million and then re-invest that cash into a midfielder – with Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul on their radar as a top target for 2024.

Iling-Junior, who began his career with Chelsea as a youth player and moved to Juventus as a 16-year-old in 2020, has not started a single league game this season.

He has been handed three sub appearances on the left side of midfield and even came on once in a more central midfield role, but Allegri can not figure out how to fully unlock his potential in the current set-up.

