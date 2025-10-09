Porto’s 19-year-old midfield prodigy Victor Froholdt has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after talents, with Brighton and Atletico Madrid among those closely monitoring his performances, TEAMtalk understands.

The Danish starlet, who joined Porto over the summer, has quickly established himself as a standout performer in the Primeira Liga, prompting scouts from top clubs to track his progress with keen interest.

TEAMtalk sources close to an unnamed Premier League side have confirmed that Froholdt is the subject of detailed scouting reports, with clubs across England and Europe assessing his form, potential, and consistency over the coming months.

We understand that Brighton, under Fabian Hurzeler, are one of the clubs monitoring him closely. The midfielder’s blend of technical finesse, vision, and composure has drawn comparisons to some of Europe’s elite playmakers.

His ability to dictate play and contribute defensively has made him a pivotal figure in Porto’s midfield, earning him praise as one of the club’s highest-potential prospects.

Froholdt’s rapid rise comes as no surprise to Porto, who secured his services on a long-term contract until 2030.

However, despite the lengthy deal, sources indicate that the Portuguese giants are braced for potential bids from Premier League heavyweights, with interest intensifying and a potential move in the summer of 2026.

Atletico Madrid in the hunt for Porto star

Along with Brighton, Atletico Madrid, under Diego Simeone, have also emerged as serious contenders, with reports confirming that the La Liga side are scouting Froholdt regularly, viewing him as a potential long-term replacement for their aging midfield core.

Porto, renowned for developing and selling young talent, may face a challenge in retaining Froholdt if his performances continue to dazzle.

For now, the focus remains on his development, but the growing buzz around the teenager suggests a bright future.

Froholdt has started all eight of Porto’s league matches so far this term, notching one goal and two assists so far, and he only seems to be getting better.

Porto paid €22m (£19m / $25.5m) to sign Froholdt from FC Copenhagen, and that fee is already looking like a major bargain.

Despite his young age, he has already earned four caps for Denmark.

As clubs across Europe compile their reports, Froholdt’s displays in domestic and European competitions will be crucial in determining whether he becomes the next big name to make a blockbuster move.

Brighton have a successful history of investing in promising players and turning them into world-class stars, and could repeat that trick with the talented midfielder.

