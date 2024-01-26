Brighton leading Arsenal in £30m race for Championship best player as insider confirms talks

Transfer insider David Ornstein has confirmed that Brighton are “in negotiations” over Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and are “leading contenders” despite the likes of Arsenal being interested.

Dewsbury-Hall is having a fantastic season in the Championship. The midfielder has so far bagged nine goals, with nine assists to go alongside them.

He beat his best tally for both of those metrics early on in the season, and has pushed on to new heights.

He’s widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, players in the second tier right now.

Dewsbury-Hall did not have a bad season in the Premier League last time out, scoring two goals and registering another two assists in a relegation campaign for Leicester.

And given his phenomenal returns in the Championship have followed his decent start in the Premier League, there seems little doubt that he could continue his form back in the top flight, be that with the Foxes or or somebody else.

Indeed, they are on course to go straight back up – they’re currently seven points clear at the top of the table.

But Dewsbury-Hall might make his way to the Premier League before then, with a number of sides such as Liverpool and Fulham already interested, and more now adding to that list.

Brighton in negotiations for £30m Dewsbury-Hall transfer

According to Ornstein, Brighton are the latest side to throw their hat in the ring, and are currently in talks with Leicester over a £30million transfer

“Brighton & Hove Albion are in negotiations with Leicester City to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall,” Ornstein told The Athletic.

“Leicester want around £30m to sanction Dewsbury-Hall’s departure and although that is above Brighton’s valuation, talks are ongoing.

“The Premier League team would like to add the Englishman to head coach Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, but only at a price they deem acceptable.”

Brighton ahead of Arsenal

Among the other interested sides are Arsenal, but the Seagulls are seemingly a more likely destination for Dewsbury-Hall.

“There has been competition from suitors such as Brentford, however, the chance of competing in Europe places Brighton in a stronger position,” Ornstein added.

“Among the other admirers of Dewsbury-Hall are Arsenal and Fulham, though Brighton are emerging as the leading contenders at present.”

Arsenal are on the lookout for a quality midfielder, with Thomas Partey’s future looking more and more like it lies away from the club, so they could move for Dewsbury-Hall.

However, there could be a wariness from the 25-year-old regarding a lack of playing time, whereas at Brighton, given there’s not quite as many top players – though obviously still good ones – there’s more chance of playing regularly, especially with European competition on top of the league.

That said, the AMEX could be the perfect place for him to make his return to the Premier League.

