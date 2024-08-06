But Hurzeler is looking to add experience to his side, and according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, he may have found a dream defensive reinforcement with talks underway to sign 35-year-old former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels, who is a free agent.

It has been a busy summer on the South Coast with Yankuba Minteh, Matts Wieffer, Ibrahim Osman and Malick Junior Yalcouye all signing, continuing Brighton’s record of signing young players.

The Seagulls are set for a lot of change after Roberto de Zerbi departed to be replaced by Fabian Hurzeler. The 31-year-old is now the youngest Premier League manager after leaving St Pauli, having guided them to Bundesliga promotion last season.

Brighton could be set to pull off a real coup by bringing a World Cup-winning defender to the AMEX Stadium this summer.

“There was a phone call between coach Fabian Hurzeler and Hummels in the last days. About Brighton‘s project, Hummel‘s ambition and more. Brighton, very open to sign Hummels as an experienced central defender. 35 y/o has not yet made a final decision whether to continue or end his career.”

Hummels began his career at Bayern Munich but made his name at Dortmund before a return to Bayern and subsequent second spell at the Signal Iduna Park.

Last season, he helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final, which they lost to Real Madrid at Wembley in June.

Hummels on Brighton radar after leaving Dortmund

Before departing the club, he suggested he would stay in Europe, strengthening the possibility of a move to the Premier League.

“What I rule out is a transfer abroad, to the USA or something similar,” he said. ”

“If I leave Borussia Dortmund then I will go to another European country, my son plays a very big role in this. That’s why I clearly say that adventures like the USA are out of the question for me. If I move, I would stay in Europe.”

Hummels would offer vital experience to the Brighton squad were he to join, especially after the departures of two elder statesmen in Adam Lallana, who has rejoined Southampton, and Pascal Gross, who has moved to Dortmund.

At four years older than his prospective coach, Hummels would certainly be a key voice in the Brighton dressing room alongside Lewis Dunk, the captain, who returns to the side having helped England the final of Euro 2024, which they lost to Spain.

