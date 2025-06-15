Brighton star Julio Enciso is emerging as a name to watch in the transfer window, with the attacking midfielder now attracting growing attention from across Europe, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult loan spell with Ipswich Town – after joining in January, injuries and inconsistent form limited his impact.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 10 that Serie A giants Inter Milan have been tracking the Paraguayan attacker since 2021, and while they remain keen, they may soon have a fight on their hands.

Sources indicate that Porto and two unnamed La Liga clubs have now entered the fray, making enquiries over the youngster’s availability.

We understand that Enciso’s loan with Ipswich hasn’t put off potential suitors, with several clubs still convinced of the former Libertad star’s long-term potential.

Inter remain admirers and view Enciso as a high-upside addition to their squad as they look to inject more youth and dynamism into Cristian Chivu’s setup.

That said, with the Nerazzurri’s focus currently on their upcoming Club World Cup campaign, no fresh moves have been made since our initial report. Now, rival suitors are trying to use this ‘pause’ to get ahead in the race.

Brighton take strong stance on Julio Enciso

TEAMtalk understands that Porto and two Spanish sides have let Enciso’s camp know they’re keen to explore a deal in the near future.

While no formal offers have been tabled at this stage, all three clubs are actively monitoring the situation and could step up their interest as the window progresses.

Brighton value the South American prospect at €30m to €35m (£25.5m to £30m) – a figure they’ve held firm on despite his contract running only until 2026.

That asking price hasn’t deterred admirers so far, but it remains to be seen whether the Seagulls will soften their stance as Enciso edges closer to the final 12 months of his deal.

With clubs circling and the transfer dominoes just beginning to fall, Enciso’s future could be one of the stories to watch this summer. Expect developments soon, as the race for the Brighton youngster begins to heat up.

