Brighton and Hove Albion star Julio Enciso is generating serious interest from Serie A, with AS Roma the latest club to show interest, TEAMtalk understands.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are looking to make more additions this summer and despite making a move for Jadon Sancho, could miss out on the Manchester United star.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Sunday (August 17) that Sancho’s wage demands are currently too high for Roma, and now they’re looking at other potential options.

Brighton’s 21-year-old attacking midfielder Enciso, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Ipswich Town, has emerged as a potential option for Roma.

TEAMtalk understands that Inter Milan remain are also keen on the Paraguayan international, after they made an enquiry for him in June, as we exclusively revealed.

However, Roma have now joined the race for Enciso, with both them and Inter both asking for fresh information on the talented playmaker.

Enciso suffered a knee injury when playing for Paraguay in June but is now eyeing a new challenge as he steps up his recovery, following surgery in late July.

Roma eye Brighton ace Enciso after Ferguson deal

While Roma and Inter are both big admirers of Enciso, the situation is complicated by Brighton’s high demands.

Despite Enciso’s contract being set to expire next summer, Fabian Hurzeler’s side are still asking for around €30million (£25.9m / $35m), a figure his Italian suitors consider too high.

Due to his hefty valuation, Enciso is only viewed as a backup option by Roma and Inter – a move that could be revisited in the final days of the transfer window, only if main targets fail, and only at a reduced cost.

Roma have already done business with Brighton this summer by signing striker Evan Ferguson on loan, which includes an option to buy.

TEAMtalk understands that the most concrete steps for Enciso, in recent days, have actually come from Brazil.

Palmeiras are beginning to show real interest in the youngster, though they face financial restrictions and need to complete outgoing deals before making space in their squad and budget.

Spanish and Portuguese clubs have also made enquiries, but no team is truly ahead in the race. Everyone is waiting to see if Brighton lower their stance as the end of the transfer window approaches.

Enciso made 29 appearances for Brighton and Ipswich combined last season, notching three goals and four assists in the process.

