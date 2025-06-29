Brighton and Hove Albion are actively looking to sell Julio Enciso this summer and Galatasaray have thundered into the race, but the Seagulls’ firm transfer stance is making things difficult, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult loan spell with Ipswich Town last season, which was disrupted by injury, and he doesn’t figure in Fabian Hurzeler’s plans at the Amex.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on June 10 that Italian giants Inter Milan have been tracking the Paraguayan attacker since 2021, and while they remain keen, they face competition for his signature.

As we reported in an update on June 15, Porto and two unnamed Spanish clubs are also keen on Enciso, per sources.

The attacking midfielder’s loan with Ipswich hasn’t deterred interested clubs, and now another European giant is considering a move.

TEAMtalk understands that Galatasaray have joined the race for Enciso, making contact to gather information about the player’s situation and possible transfer conditions.

However, despite Enciso’s contract expiring next summer, Brighton are making things difficult, despite their intention to sell him.

READ MORE: Club statement confirms agreed Man Utd transfer is OFF

Brighton set high Julio Enciso price tag

As we stated in our previous reports, Brighton are asking for €30m-€35m (£25.6m-£29.9m / $35.1m-$41m) for Enciso and so far, have shown no signs of budging on their price tag.

That valuation is viewed as too high by many of the clubs monitoring the attacking midfielder’s situation.

So far, no official offers have been made, as interested clubs are waiting to see if Brighton will lower their asking price in the coming weeks.

With Brighton actively looking for a buyer, Enciso’s situation is expected to stay active throughout the summer window, but it could take some time for his next move to materialise.

Since joining the Seagulls, Enciso has made 57 appearances for the club, notching five goals and six assists in the process.

While on loan with Ipswich, he scored two goals and made three assists in 13 games, but his impact was restricted after he picked up a knee injury.

DON’T MISS: Free agents: The five best unattached players available in each position

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window