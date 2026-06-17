Brighton are pushing to tie Yasin Ayari down to a new deal

Brighton and Hove Albion have opened talks with Yasin Ayari over a new contract as they look to secure the long-term future of one of their most impressive young stars, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Seagulls are determined to reward the Sweden international after a breakthrough campaign under Fabian Hurzeler, and sources have confirmed discussions are now underway regarding an extension to his current deal.

Ayari, a versatile, high-energy midfielder, made 29 Premier League appearances for Brighton this season, notching three goals and three assists.

He played a crucial role in the club qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history, and Hurzeler is determined to retain him.

Brighton’s move to tie Ayari down comes amid growing interest in the 22-year-old from both England and across Europe.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are among the clubs who have made checks on Ayari’s situation following an outstanding season on the south coast.

However, Premier League interest is far from the only concern facing Brighton.

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Brighton pushing for crucial agreement

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that there has also been major interest in Ayari from Germany, with both RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund monitoring him closely.

The Bundesliga duo are understood to have carried out extensive work on the midfielder and view him as a player capable of thriving in Germany’s top flight.

The growing attention from some of Europe’s best talent developers has only reinforced Brighton’s determination to secure the player’s future.

Ayari established himself as an important figure in Hurzeler’s side last term, starting 20 Premier League matches and earning widespread praise for his performances in the centre of the park.

The midfielder finished the campaign with three goals and three assists, but those numbers only tell part of the story.

Sources indicate Brighton’s coaching staff have been particularly impressed by his tactical intelligence, work rate and ability to dictate the tempo of matches, qualities that have made him one of the club’s most valued young assets.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands Hurzeler has been a driving force behind the decision to open contract talks and is keen to ensure Ayari remains a central part of Brighton’s plans moving forward.

The timing of Brighton’s push is no coincidence.

Ayari’s reputation has continued to soar following his performances on the international stage, most notably in Sweden’s opening World Cup match against Tunisia.

The midfielder produced a man-of-the-match display, scoring twice in a comprehensive 5-1 victory and further underlining why so many clubs have begun tracking his progress.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that scouts from a number of Premier League sides have continued to monitor Ayari closely throughout the past year, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle all among those to register an interest.

Each club is understood to admire the midfielder’s versatility, technical quality and maturity, with many viewing him as a player capable of operating in a variety of midfield roles.

RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are understood to share that assessment, with both clubs believing Ayari possesses the profile to develop into a top-level Champions League midfielder.

However, Brighton are determined not to lose control of the situation.

Liverpool among top sides tracking Ayari

The Brighton hierarchy regard Ayari as a player whose best years remain ahead of him and believe he can become a cornerstone of the squad under Hurzeler.

As a result, discussions over a new deal have been accelerated in an effort to fend off growing interest and reinforce Brighton’s commitment to the player.

Sources indicate talks are progressing positively, although there is still work to be done before any agreement is finalised.

Brighton remain confident, however, that Ayari is happy at the club and appreciative of the opportunities he has been given since arriving in England.

That confidence will be tested if interest continues to intensify.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are all expected to remain attentive to developments, particularly as Ayari’s stock continues to rise during the World Cup.

For now, Brighton are moving first. By opening negotiations and attempting to tie down one of Sweden’s brightest talents, the Seagulls are hoping to ensure Ayari’s future remains at the Amex Stadium.

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