Brighton and Hove Albion are set to rebuff interest from Turkey in Yasin Ayari and remain confident of tying the Swedish midfielder down to a new contract, TEAMtalk understands.

Both Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have spoken to intermediaries about Ayari and believe there could be an opportunity to land the 22-year-old, but Brighton are adamant he is not available and are continuing to work towards an agreement over fresh terms.

We can reveal that Chelsea and Liverpool are also monitoring Ayari’s situation, with the Premier League giants having kept tabs on his development as he has established himself as a key member of Fabian Hurzeler’s midfield.

We revealed earlier in the summer that talks over a new deal for Ayari were progressing, and those discussions have continued with Brighton keen to tie down one of the most promising young players in Hurzeler’s squad.

Ayari’s current contract expires next summer, making his situation one the Seagulls are keen to resolve, particularly with growing interest from clubs both domestically and overseas.

The Sweden international has become a mainstay in Brighton’s midfield and has impressed with his all-action displays, earning greater responsibility under Hurzeler.

The Brighton head coach is a huge admirer of Ayari and has placed increasing trust in the midfielder, whose energy, technical ability and versatility have made him an important part of the side.

Brighton set to reject Ayari offers; two new contracts in the works

Brighton sources insist they are not considering making Ayari available despite the interest from Turkey and remain confident about their ability to reach an agreement on a new deal.

The Turkish interest could nevertheless remain relevant in the coming days, with the Super Lig transfer window not closing until Friday and both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce having time to assess whether they can make a further approach.

Fenerbahce had also looked into a potential deal for Ayari’s Brighton teammate Matt O’Riley, as the Turkish club explored midfield options.

For Brighton, however, the priority remains keeping Ayari and ensuring his contract situation does not become a distraction as the season progresses.

Ayari, who signed for Brighton from Swedish side AIK in 2023 and after loan spells with Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers, has now established himself as a key member of the Seagulls’ squad.

He has made 78 appearances for Brighton to date. He started in their opening 4-0 win over Aston Villa this season, though was not in the squad for the 4-3 defeat to Chelsea, due to an ankle injury.

Brighton are determined to keep hold of Ayari. Meanwhile, the club are also looking at a potential new deal for Georginio Rutter as they continue efforts to secure the long-term futures of key members of Hurzeler’s squad.