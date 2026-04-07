Swansea City striker Zan Vipotnik is rapidly emerging as one of the most in-demand forwards outside the Premier League, with TEAMtalk sources confirming a host of top-flight clubs are tracking the Slovenian, who has been dubbed by some scouts as the “new Viktor Gyokeres”.

Vipotnik has long been on the radar of English clubs, dating back to his time with Bordeaux.

However, it was Swansea who took the gamble, securing his signature on a free transfer from the fallen French side in 2024 – a move that is now proving to be a masterstroke.

After a steady debut campaign that yielded seven goals, the 24-year-old has exploded this season. Having fully adapted to the demands of the Championship, Vipotnik has netted 22 goals and currently sits as the division’s top scorer.

His rise has not gone unnoticed. One Premier League scout told us that there is a growing belief among clubs that Vipotnik could follow a similar trajectory to Gyokeres.

Gyokeres famously developed into a top striker after finding his rhythm in the Championship, particularly during his spell at Coventry City, before joining Sporting CP and notching an incredible 97 goals in 102 appearances, earning him his big move to Arsenal last summer.

Interestingly, we can confirm that Sporting – Gyokeres’ former club – are now closely monitoring Vipotnik as they assess future attacking options, but competition for his signature is likely to be fierce, with Brighton among several Premier League clubs keen.

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Premier League interest ignites for ‘new Gyokeres’

Brighton, the club credited with first bringing Gyokeres to England, are among those to have extensively scouted Vipotnik.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Everton, Leeds, Brentford and West Ham have all carried out detailed checks on the forward.

There is also strong interest from within the EFL, with Coventry City and Ipswich Town – both targeting Premier League football next season – keeping a close eye on his situation.

Swansea moved quickly to protect their asset by tying Vipotnik down to a new long-term deal last month.

However, we understand that decision was driven largely by a desire to safeguard his future transfer value, rather than signal a long-term stay in South Wales.

With Premier League clubs circling and European interest building, Swansea now face an increasingly difficult task to keep hold of their prized striker, whose rise is beginning to mirror one of the most talked-about success stories in recent years.

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