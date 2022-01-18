Bristol City become latest club to show interest in Wolves ace

By Kieran Lawler

Bristol City have joined Birmingham and Queens Park Rangers in the race for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, per a report.

The centre-back is almost certain to be leaving Molineux this January after falling down the pecking order under Bruno Lage. The 22-year-old returned from his loan spell with Birmingham earlier this month. This was to help provide cover for Roman Saiss who left for the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month.

According to the Daily Mail, Nigel Pearson’s side are the latest club to have expressed their interest in Sanderson.

Technical director Scott Stellars spoke to Birmingham Live about Sanderson’s recall: ” For Dion to be playing week in, week out at Championship level has been fantastic for his development.

“It prepares him for his career and he’s doing well, and this is a good opportunity to have him back in the building, to have a good look at him.

“With Saiss going to AFCON and Boly and Mosquera injured, this gives us an opportunity to bolster the squad and also gives Dion the chance to be back at Compton, and for him, he can hopefully get some minutes, and we’ll see how the situation develops.”

However, Sanderson is yet to make a Premier League appearance since his recall. Lage selected relatively unknown Toti Gomes in Wolves’ last outing. Reports now suggest a loan exit is extremely likely.

Bristol City search for Baker replacement

The former Sunderland loanee has plenty of suitors around the EFL. The Robins are looking for defensive reinforcements this winter.

They’re actively searching to replace Nathan Baker. The defensive stalwart won’t be returning from injury this season and Sanderson could be an ideal replacement.

Nigel Pearson hit with fine

Nigel Pearson has been given a £5,000 fine due to the comments he made on referee Andy Davies last month.

After his side’s late loss to QPR, Pearson commented to Bristol Live: “We came across a strong team and some dodgy refereeing. We should’ve had another penalty. The decisions were awful and I’ve told him that.

“I hope the next time we see him he’s on the park because that’s where he should be.”

Pearson’s comment broke FA rules according to their statement they released.

“Bristol City FC manager Nigel Pearson has been fined £5,000 for a breach of FA rule E3.1 following the EFL Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers FC on 30 December 2021.”

