Bristol City have announced they have recalled defender Joe Low from his loan spell at National League side Eastleigh with immediate effect.

Low, 19, signed his first professional deal with Bristol City this year, and signed for the south coast side soon after. He was due to stay at Eastleigh until January. He is also a member of the Wales Under-19s setup.

During his spell with Eastleigh, he made eight appearances for the club. His debut came in a 2-0 defeat against Wrexham.

His last game was a 1-0 defeat against Southend United, and he has been an unused substitute in their last three matches against Altrincham, Chesterfield and Maidenhead United.

In a short statement on the club website, the National League side said: “We would like to thank Joe for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him all the best for his future career.”

Where next for the youngster?

Now that he is back at the club, Low could get an opportunity to impress in the first team.

Bristol City are currently on a run of two wins in their last eight games. They will be desperate for a positive result against Blackburn Rovers after the international break.

In their last game, they let a lead slip twice in defeat to Coventry City. That is their fourth straight defeat away from home. Manager Nigel Pearson is said to be under pressure at the club.

However, it is more likely Low would either go back out on loan, or play with the Under-23s. They have a friendly against Brentford B to look forward before returning to Professional Development League 2 action at Millwall.

